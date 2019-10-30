Incap Corporation:: Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI

Incap Corporation
Press release on 30 October 2019
Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI
Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honored with the Prestigious Exports Award for the year 2018-2019. The award was granted by the STPI
