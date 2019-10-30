Incap Corporation:: Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI

Incap Corporation

Press release on 30 October 2019





Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI





Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honored with the Prestigious Exports Award for the year 2018-2019. The award was granted by the STPI





INCAP CORPORATION





