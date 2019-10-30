Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
30.10.2019 | 07:05
Incap Corporation:: Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI

Incap Corporation
Press release on 30 October 2019


Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI


Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honored with the Prestigious Exports Award for the year 2018-2019. The award was granted by the STPI




INCAP CORPORATION


For further information, please contact;
Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431
Mr. Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798


Distribution:
Major media in India
www.incapcorp.com


INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 830 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.



