Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
08:04 Uhr
27,380 Euro
-0,020
-0,07 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
30.10.2019 | 07:05
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision reports 3Q19 revenue growth of 9.7% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 4.0%

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 30 October 2019. GrandVision N.V. publishes the Nine Months and Third Quarter 2019 results.

Nine months and third quarter 2019 highlights

  • 9M19 revenue growth of 8.1% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 3.9% (9M18: 3.6%)
  • 3Q19 revenue growth of 9.7% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 4.0% (3Q18: 5.1%)
  • 9M19 adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 3.3% at constant exchange rates
  • 3Q19 adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.9% at constant exchange rates
  • The 9M19 adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 75 bps to 15.2% (9M18: 15.9%), in part driven by higher investments in the ongoing product value chain transformation and into digital capabilities
  • The 3Q19 adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 76 bps to 15.7% (3Q18: 16.5%)
  • The net debt position was € 831 million (€ 867 million as of June 2019)
  • E-commerce sales grew over 60% in 9M19, also driven by the expansion of Lenstore and the acquisition of Charlie Temple. In addition, GrandVision's omni-channel platform has now been successfully launched in 7 countries
  • Our store base grew by 101 to 7,366 stores during the quarter driven by store openings and acquisitions.

GrandVision will host an analyst call on 30 October at 9 am CET. Dial-in details are available at the end of this press release.

  • GrandVision 3Q19 Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/39eb9d5d-e8b6-4b79-8d07-7c2794228f26)

