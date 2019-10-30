The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 30.10.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 30.10.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA M8M XFRA CA6028965086 MINERAL MOUNTAIN RES. NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA N07 XFRA CA7026571074 PASOFINO GOLD LTD EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 8PL2 XFRA HU0000170824 AKKO INVEST PLC UF 25 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA NNM XFRA US6833441057 ONTO INNOVATION EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA S1K2 XFRA US74039M2008 PREDICTIV.ONCOLOGY DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA AH51 XFRA LU1616932866 DWS I.-ESG EQ.INC.LC FD00 EQU EUR N