SEB: SEB issues Additional Tier 1 Capital

Stockholm 30 October 2019

SEB issues Additional Tier 1 Capital

SEB issues Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) to optimise its capital structure. The USD 900 million issuance has a coupon of 5.125 per cent and an issue price of 100 per cent.

The loan has no final maturity, but entail a possibility for the bank to redeem the loan after 5.5 years, and any time thereafter. The issuance is in the form of a debt instrument with automatic conversion into Class A-shares if the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of the bank falls below a certain level.

The issuance of additional AT1 capital is part of SEB's capital planning.

The issuance will be subscribed by and allotted to the joint lead managers. The settlement date is 5 November 2019. The instruments will be listed on Euronext Dublin.

