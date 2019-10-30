REDDE PLC - AGM Statement

•News Release•

At today's AGM, John Davies, chairman of Redde plc will be making the following statement regarding dividends and by way of an update on current trading of the business in respect of the first quarter of the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

Shareholders are being asked today to approve a final dividend of 6.15 pence per share, amounting to £18.8m which, if approved, will be paid on Thursday 7 November 2019 to those shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on Friday 4 October 2019. This dividend, if approved, will result in total dividends in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019 amounting to 11.65 pence per share totalling £35.8m in aggregate and will be our sixteenth consecutive dividend since June 2013. Payments since that date will amount to £176.2m representing 61.30p per share.

The first quarter's trading of the new financial year is in line with management expectations.

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers, prestige motor dealerships, and large national fleet owners the Group provides a range of accident management, incident management and legal services.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law, clinical negligence and employer and public liability law advice.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.

