Olvi Oyj: Olvi Group's Interim Report, 1 January to 30 September 2019 (9 Months)

Olvi Group's good development continued from the first half of the year throughout this review period. Olvi Group's sales volume, net sales and operating profit are higher than last year. The Group's financial position has improved further.

Near-term outlook

Olvi retains its full-year earnings outlook and estimates that the Group's operating profit for 2019 will remain on the previous year's healthy level.

CONSOLIDATED KEY RATIOS

7-9/ 2019 7-9/ 2018 Change

% / pp 1-9/ 2019 1-9/ 2018 Change

% / pp 1-12/ 2018 Sales volume, Mltr 194.1 200.3 -3.1 559.1 551.0 1.5 701.3 Net sales, MEUR 113.6 110.7 2.6 315.1 298.1 5.7 384.3 Gross margin, MEUR 25.0 24.3 3.3 62.4 59.6 4.8 70.8 % of net sales 22.1 21.9 19.8 20.0 18.4 Operating profit, MEUR 19.1 18.9 1.2 44.9 44.4 1.1 50.1 % of net sales 16.8 17.1 14.3 14.9 13.0 Net profit for the period, MEUR 17.1 16.0 6.9 35.3 36.1 -2.0 41.1 % of net sales 15.0 14.4 11.2 12.1 10.7 Earnings per share, EUR 0.82 0.77 6.5 1.69 1.72 -1.7 1.97 Gross capital expenditure, MEUR 5.9 8.3 -28.0 24.1 24.2 -0.5 34.2 Equity per share, EUR 12.38 11.10 11.5 11.31 Equity to total assets, % 66.2 63.9 2.3 64.9 Gearing, % -9.9 -5.5 4.4 -6.0

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

LASSE AHO, MANAGING DIRECTOR:

Olvi Group's business has continued to develop favourably throughout the year so far. During the review period, net sales increased by 5.7 percent and operating profit also improved slightly in spite of increased raw material costs and personnel expenses in the Baltic states.

Across the entire market area, weather during the latter half of high season was clearly worse than in the previous year. This had an impact on overall demand particularly for mineral waters and the traditional malt beverage kvass. However, the Group's profitability improved also in the third quarter.

Business in Finland has developed favourably during the entire period under review. Sales volume, net sales and operating profit have increased on the previous year. The demand for mild alcoholic beverages in particular has remained strong, and as a result, Olvi's market position strengthened further.

After the cut in alcohol tax that became effective in the beginning of July, the Estonian market clearly recovered. The tax cut has had a healthy effect on domestic sales in Estonia as well as on-board and harbour sales directed to Finland. The sales of mild alcoholic beverages in Estonia are on a growth track. In the third quarter, this clearly improved net sales and operating profit.

In Latvia, excise taxes were increased in the beginning of the year, which has caused a slight dip in demand on the local market. The demand for mild alcoholic beverages in particular has weakened because their taxation is relatively higher compared to strong alcoholic beverages. In spite of this, earnings are almost on a par with the previous year, thanks to successful adaptation and operational efficiency improvements. We have been successful in increasing the sales volume particularly in non-alcoholic beverages and premium products.

In Lithuania, good sales development has continued since the beginning of the year. Particular growth can be seen in mild alcoholic beverages and waters, both locally and in exports. The Volfas Engelman brand has developed well and the market share in beers has steadily improved. Cumulative operating profit is still burdened by the costs of launching the water business and introducing new brands.

In Belarus, business development has continued on a good track during the review period. The cumulative figures for both net sales and operating profit have improved on the previous year. In the third quarter, the sales volume declined particularly in kvass, both locally and for exports to Russia, due to cool weather in the high season. Kvass is the company's second-largest product group and similarly to water products, the demand is strongly linked to weather conditions.

Investments have been completed as planned during the review period. Production capacity increases have been implemented for beers in Finland and juices in Estonia. Olvi Group's first natural mineral water plant in Lithuania started operations in the spring.



SEASONAL NATURE OF THE OPERATIONS

The Group's business operations are characterised by seasonal variation. The net sales and operating profit from the reported geographical segments do not accumulate evenly but vary according to the time of the year and the characteristics of each season.

SALES DEVELOPMENT



Olvi Group's sales volume increased in January-September by 1.5 percent to 559.1 (551.0) million litres. In July-September the sales volume declined by 3.1 percent to 194.1 (200.3) million litres.

Total sales volume in the third quarter was substantially affected by a decline in the demand for waters and kvass, as the weather was cooler than in the comparison period. In spite of this, sales in Finland, Lithuania and Estonia increased, thanks to good demand for mild alcoholic beverages.

Sales volume, million litres 7-9/ 2019 7-9/ 2018 Change % 1-9/ 2019 1-9/ 2018 Change % Finland 59.4 56.7 4.7 165.9 161.8 2.5 Estonia 31.8 31.6 0.7 86.2 87.4 -1.3 Latvia 19.3 22.2 -13.0 56.0 60.4 -7.2 Lithuania 29.8 28.7 3.7 82.3 75.0 9.7 Belarus 60.6 68.5 -11.5 186.0 184.3 1.0 Eliminations -6.8 -7.5 -17.5 -17.9 Total 194.1 200.3 -3.1 559.1 551.0 1.5

The Group's net sales in January-September increased by 5.7 percent and amounted to 315.1 (298.1) million euro. In July-September, net sales increased by 2.6 percent and amounted to 113.6 (110.7) million euro. Growth was seen in all markets except Latvia, where the market for mild alcoholic beverages in particular has declined strongly.

Net sales, million euro 7-9/ 2019 7-9/ 2018 Change % 1-9/ 2019 1-9/ 2018 Change % Finland 46.1 44.5 3.6 127.9 119.8 6.8 Estonia 21.3 20.2 5.5 56.1 55.6 0.9 Latvia 10.8 11.9 -9.4 30.7 31.7 -3.3 Lithuania 13.8 13.1 5.6 37.7 33.7 11.8 Belarus 24.7 24.0 2.7 71.0 64.9 9.4 Eliminations -3.1 -3.0 -8.3 -7.7 Total 113.6 110.7 2.6 315.1 298.1 5.7

EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT

The Group's operating profit in January-September stood at 44.9 (44.4) million euro, or 14.3 (14.9) percent of net sales. Operating profit in July-September stood at 19.1 (18.9) million euro, which was 16.8 (17.1) percent of net sales. In the third quarter, operating profit improved particularly in Estonia as demand grew stronger.

Operating profit, million euro 7-9/ 2019 7-9/ 2018 Change % 1-9/ 2019 1-9/ 2018 Change % Finland 7.3 7.3 0.4 16.2 15.3 5.9 Estonia 5.6 5.0 10.8 11.9 12.2 -2.8 Latvia 1.5 1.9 -19.3 3.7 4.1 -9.2 Lithuania 1.6 1.5 1.6 3.1 3.4 -10.6 Belarus 3.4 3.5 -0.8 10.9 9.6 13.5 Eliminations -0.3 -0.3 -0.8 -0.2 Total 19.1 18.9 1.2 44.9 44.4 1.1

The Group's January-September profit after taxes amounted to 35.3 (36.1) million euro. Profit in July-September amounted to 17.1 (16.0) million euro. Profit after taxes is slightly lower compared to the previous year. This is due to increased taxes as the amount of dividends repatriated from subsidiaries increased substantially.

Earnings per share calculated from the profit belonging to parent company shareholders in January-September stood at 1.69 (1.72) euro, and the July-September figure was 0.82 (0.77) euro.

BALANCE SHEET, FINANCING AND INVESTMENTS

Olvi Group's balance sheet total at the end of September 2019 was 392.9 (365.0) million euro. Equity per share at the end of September 2019 stood at 12.38 (11.10) euro. The equity ratio was 66.2 (63.9) percent and the gearing ratio was -9.9 (-5.5) percent. The current ratio, which represents the Group's liquidity, was 1.2 (1.1).

The amount of interest-bearing liabilities amounted to 3.7 (7.5) million euro at the end of September. Current liabilities made up 0.8 (5.9) million euro of all interest-bearing liabilities.

The Group's cash flow from operations increased slightly on the previous year, amounting to 51.5 (50.1) million euro.

Olvi Group's capital expenditure on extensions and replacements from January to September amounted to 24.1 (24.2) million euro. The companies in Finland accounted for 9.3 million euro, the Baltic subsidiaries for 11.4 million euro and Lidskoe Pivo in Belarus for 3.4 million euro of the total. Olvi Group has invested in increasing and diversifying its production capacity, as well as the modernisation of production facilities. On the annual level, investments will remain on a par with the previous year.

PERSONNEL

Olvi Group's average number of personnel in January-September remained unchanged from the comparison period at 1,805 (1,805) people. The average number of personnel in July-September was 1,837 (1,875).

Olvi Group's average number of personnel by country:

7-9/ 2019 7-9/ 2018 Change % 1-9/ 2019 1-9/ 2018 Change % Finland 411 406 1.2 394 372 5.9 Estonia 326 313 4.2 313 304 3.0 Latvia 202 196 3.1 198 197 0.5 Lithuania 222 215 3.3 222 213 4.2 Belarus 676 745 -9.3 678 719 -5.7 Total 1,837 1,875 -2.0 1,805 1,805 0.0

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

There have been no changes in Olvi plc's Board of Directors or management during the review period.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD

Changes in corporate structure

There were no changes in Olvi's holdings in subsidiaries in January-September 2019.

Share-based payments

At the beginning of the year, Olvi plc initiated a share-based incentive plan for key personnel, the performance period of which is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. Detailed information on the incentive plan is provided in Table 5, Section 4 of the tables attached to this interim report.

BUSINESS RISKS AND THEIR MANAGEMENT

Continuous changes in excise taxes and stricter alcohol legislation in Olvi Group's operating countries bring uncertainty to operations. In addition to the risks described above, there have been no significant changes in Olvi Group's business risks. A more detailed description of the risks is provided in the Board of Directors' report and the notes to the financial statements, as well as in the Investors/Corporate Governance section of the company's Web site.



EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

There have been no significant reportable events after the review period.

OLVI PLC

Board of Directors

Further information: Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc, phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

OLVI GROUP TABLE 1 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR 1,000 7-9/

2019 7-9/

2018 1-9/

2019 1-9/

2018 1-12/

2018 Net sales 113,587 110,661 315,127 298,085 384,302 Other operating income 324 502 1,251 1,181 2,144 Operating expenses -88,862 -86,906 -253,933 -239,673 -315,694 Depreciation and impairment -5,933 -5,360 -17,509 -15,146 -20,602 Operating profit 19,116 18,897 44,936 44,447 50,150 Financial income 509 50 1,111 331 432 Financial expenses -99 -932 -366 -1,245 -1,429 Share of profit in associates 0 0 0 0 23 Earnings before tax 19,526 18,015 45,681 43,533 49,176 Income taxes *) -2,442 -2,036 -10,333 -7,482 -8,039 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 17,084 15,979 35,348 36,051 41,137 Other comprehensive income items that

may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Translation differences related to foreign subsidiaries 1,456 -3,285 5,661 -2,260 -2,713 Income taxes related to these items -25 0 -197 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 18,515 12,694 40,812 33,791 38,424 Distribution of profit: - parent company shareholders 16,953 15,866 34,944 35,677 40,809 - non-controlling interests 131 113 404 374 328 Distribution of comprehensive income: - parent company shareholders 18,335 12,670 40,262 33,478 38,169 - non-controlling interests 180 24 550 313 255 Earnings per share calculated from the profit belonging to parent company shareholders, EUR - undiluted 0.82 0.77 1.69 1.72 1.97 - diluted 0.82 0.77 1.69 1.72 1.97

*) Income taxes calculated from the profit for the review period.

OLVI GROUP TABLE 2 BALANCE SHEET EUR 1,000 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 31 Dec 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Tangible assets 207,852 193,065 195,599 Goodwill 26,537 26,169 26,134 Other intangible assets 10,790 10,449 11,481 Shares in associates 953 1,113 1,016 Investments 542 543 543 Loans receivable and other non-current receivables 253 264 235 Deferred tax receivables 416 706 558 Total non-current assets 247,343 232,309 235,566 Current assets Inventories 48,164 41,762 39,882 Accounts receivable and other receivables 68,175 71,210 71,038 Income tax receivable 28 0 440 Liquid assets 29,158 19,731 18,520 Total current assets 145,525 132,703 129,880 TOTAL ASSETS 392,868 365,012 365,446 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders Share capital 20,759 20,759 20,759 Other reserves 1,092 1,092 1,092 Treasury shares -503 -1,332 -956 Translation differences -41,428 -46,305 -46,746 Retained earnings 276,523 255,737 259,864 256,443 229,951 234,013 Share belonging to non-controlling interests 3,664 3,387 3,165 Total shareholders' equity 260,107 233,338 237,178 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 2,953 1,603 1,167 Other liabilities 4,747 4,851 4,765 Deferred tax liabilities 7,479 7,876 8,085 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 756 5,914 3,554 Accounts payable and other liabilities 114,162 109,565 110,222 Income tax liability 2,664 1,865 475 Total liabilities 132,761 131,674 128,268 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 392,868 365,012 365,446



OLVI GROUP TABLE 3 CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share

capital Other

reserves Treasury

shares

account Translation

differences Retained

earnings Share of

non-controlling interests Total EUR 1,000 Shareholders' equity

1 Jan 2018 20,759 1,092 -228 -44,106 238,242 1,228 216,987 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period 35,677 374 36,051 Other comprehensive income items: Translation differences -2,199 -61 -2,260 Total comprehensive income for the period -2,199 35,677 313 33,791 Transactions with shareholders: Payment of dividends -16,574 -34 -16,608 Acquisition of treasury shares -1,104 -1,104 Share-based incentives, value of work performed 391 391 Total transactions with shareholders -1,104 -16,183 -34 -17,321 Changes in holdings in subsidiaries: Obligation to redeem shares from non-controlling interests -1,999 -1,999 Change in share belonging to non-controlling interests 0 1,880 1,880 Total changes in holdings in subsidiaries -1,999 1,880 -119 Shareholders' equity

30 Sep 2018 20,759 1,092 -1,332 -46,305 255,737 3,387 233,338 Share

capital Other

reserves Treasury

shares

account Translation

differences Retained

earnings Share of

non-controlling interests Total EUR 1,000 Shareholders' equity

1 Jan 2019 20,759 1,092 -956 -46,746 259,864 3,165 237,178 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period 34,944 404 35,348 Other comprehensive income items: Translation differences 5,318 146 5,464 Total comprehensive income for the period 5,318 34,944 550 40,812 Transactions with shareholders: Payment of dividends -18,640 -35 -18,675 Acquisition of treasury shares -726 -726 Sales of treasury shares to employees 1,179 1,179 Share-based incentives, value of work performed 392 392 Total transactions with shareholders 453 -18,248 -35 -17,830 Changes in holdings in subsidiaries: Acquisition of shares from non-controlling interests -53 -53 Change in share belonging to non-controlling interests 16 -16 0 Total changes in holdings in subsidiaries -37 -16 -53 Shareholders' equity

30 Sep 2019 20,759 1,092 -503 -41,428 276,523 3,664 260,107

Other reserves include the share premium account, legal reserve and other reserves.

OLVI GROUP TABLE 4 CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR 1,000 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 1-12/2018 Net profit for the period 35,348 36,051 41,137 Adjustments to profit for the period 27,421 25,146 31,061 Change in net working capital -3,049 -4,334 1,409 Interest paid -193 -370 -603 Interest received 29 299 440 Dividends received 3 3 123 Taxes paid -8,061 -6,665 -10,525 Cash flow from operations (A) 51,498 50,130 63,042 Investments in tangible and intangible assets -21,504 -21,609 -32,315 Sales gains from tangible and intangible assets 1,370 1,591 1,796 Acquisition of shares from non-controlling interests -53 0 0 Shares purchased in subsidiaries -355 -16,059 -16,059 Dividends received 63 0 0 Cash flow from investments (B) -20,479 -36,077 -46,578 Withdrawals of loans 2,449 13,648 13,543 Repayments of loans -6,027 -18,602 -21,641 Acquisition of treasury shares -726 -1,104 -1,770 Sales of treasury shares to employees 1,179 0 0 Dividends paid -17,664 -16,587 -16,587 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in current interest- bearing business receivables -2 119 316 Cash flow from financing (C) -20,791 -22,526 -26,139 Increase (+)/decrease (-) in liquid assets (A+B+C) 10,228 -8,473 -9,675 Liquid assets 1 January 18,520 28,625 28,625 Effect of exchange rate changes 410 -421 -430 Liquid assets 30 Sep/31 Dec 29,158 19,731 18,520

OLVI GROUP TABLE 5

NOTES TO THE INTERIM REPORT

The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, applying the same accounting policies as for the financial statements of 31 December 2018, with the exception of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases.

The information in the interim report is presented in thousands of euros (EUR 1,000). For the sake of presentation, individual figures and totals have been rounded to full thousands, which causes rounding differences in additions. The ratios are calculated from exact amounts in euros. The information disclosed in the interim report is unaudited.

1. SEGMENT INFORMATION NET SALES BY SEGMENT 1-9/2019 EUR 1,000



Finland



Estonia



Latvia



Lithuania



Belarus Elimi-

nations



Group INCOME External sales 126,735 52,893 29,252 35,382 70,865 0 315,127 Beverage sales 125,493 52,893 29,252 35,382 70,865 0 313,885 Equipment services 1,242 0 0 0 0 0 1,242 Internal sales 1,197 3,243 1,415 2,276 164 -8,295 0 Total net sales



127,932



56,136 30,667 37,658 71,029 -8,295 315,127



NET SALES BY SEGMENT 1-9/2018 EUR 1,000



Finland



Estonia



Latvia



Lithuania



Belarus Elimi-

nations



Group INCOME External sales 119,313 51,768 29,918 32,166 64,920 0 298,085 Beverage sales 118,017 51,768 29,918 32,166 64,920 0 296,789 Equipment services 1,296 0 0 0 0 0 1,296 Internal sales 495 3,873 1,793 1,526 0 -7,687 0 Total net sales



119,808



55,641 31,711 33,692 64,920 -7,687 298,085

2. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Employee benefits to management Salaries and other short-term employee benefits to the Board of Directors and Managing Director EUR 1,000 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 1-12/2018 Managing Director 680 738 823 Chairman of the Board 53 51 71



Other members of the Board 126 117 164 Total 859 906 1,058

3. SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL 30 Sep 2019 % Number of A shares 16,989,976 82.0 Number of K shares 3,732,256 18.0 Total 20,722,232 100.0 Total votes carried by A shares 16,989,976 18.5 Total votes carried by K shares 74,645,120 81.5 Total number of votes 91,635,096 100.0 Votes per Series A share 1 Votes per Series K share 20

The registered share capital on 30 September 2019 totalled 20,759 thousand euro.

Olvi plc's shares received a dividend of 0.90 euro per share for 2018 (0.80 euro per share for 2017), totalling 18.6 (16.6) million euro. The dividends were paid in two instalments. The first instalment of 0,45 euro per share was paid on 9 May 2019. The second instalment of 0,45 euro per share was paid on 9 September 2019. The Series K and Series A shares entitle to equal dividend. The Articles of Association include a redemption clause concerning Series K shares.

4. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

The aim of Olvi plc's share-based incentive plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the company, to make the key employees committed to the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning the company's shares.

Olvi plc initiated a new share-based incentive plan for key personnel, the performance period of which is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. The plan is directed to approximately 60 people. In accordance with the share-based incentive plan, Olvi plc sold a total of 36,450 treasury shares to the target group members for a price of 1,179,330.37 euro. From January to September 2019, costs associated with the plan were recognised for a total of 849.6 thousand euro. Olvi Group does not have any other share-based plans or option plans.

5. TREASURY SHARES

Olvi plc holds a total of 11,549 of its own Series A shares. The total purchase price of treasury shares was 502,956.28 euro. Olvi plc's share repurchase scheme ended on 21 January 2019. Treasury shares held by the company itself are ineligible for voting. Series A shares held by Olvi plc as treasury shares represent 0.06 percent of all shares and 0.01 percent of the aggregate number of votes. The treasury shares represent 0.07 percent of all Series A shares and associated votes.

On 16 April 2019, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Olvi plc decided to revoke any unused authorisations to acquire treasury shares and authorise the Board of Directors of Olvi plc to decide on the acquisition of the company's own shares using distributable funds. The authorisation is valid for one year starting from the General Meeting and covers a maximum of 500,000 Series A shares.

The Annual General Meeting also decided to revoke all existing unused authorisations for the transfer of own shares and authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of a maximum of 1,000,000 new Series A shares and the transfer of a maximum of 500,000 Series A shares held as treasury shares.

6. NUMBER OF SHARES *) 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 1-12/2018 - average 20,707,368 20,710,496 20,711,397 - at end of period 20,710,683 20,717,233 20,696,504 *) Treasury shares deducted. 7. TRADING OF SERIES A SHARES ON THE HELSINKI STOCK EXCHANGE 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 1-12/2018 Trading volume of Olvi A shares 1,064,290 1,164,965 1,741,051 Total trading volume, EUR 1,000 35,922 35,067 52,140 Traded shares in proportion to all Series A shares, % 6.3 6.9 10.2 Average share price, EUR 33.80 30.10 29.95 Price on the closing date, EUR 38.15 28.60 31.50 Highest quote, EUR 38.85 34.00 34.00 Lowest quote, EUR 31.20 27.00 27.00

8. FOREIGN AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED HOLDINGS ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Book entries Votes Shareholders qty % qty % qty % Finnish total 15,488,758 74.74 86,401,622 94.28 11,995 99.54 Foreign total 279,728 1.35 279,728 0.31 46 0.38 Nominee-registered (foreign) total 135,405 0.65 135,405 0.15 4 0.03 Nominee-registered (Finnish) total 4,818,341 23.26 4,818,341 5.26 6 0.05 Total 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00 12,051 100.00

9. LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Series K Series A Total % Votes % 1. Olvi Foundation 2,363,904 890,613 3,254,517 15.71 48,168,693 52.57 2. The Estate of Hortling Heikki *) 903,488 103,280 1,006,768 4.86 18,173,040 19.83 3. Hortling Timo Einari 212,600 49,257 261,857 1.26 4,301,257 4.69 4. Hortling-Rinne Marit 149,064 14,699 163,763 0.79 2,995,979 3.27 5. OP Corporate Bank plc, nominee reg. 2,318,787 2,318,787 11.19 2,318,787 2.53 6. Nordea Bank Abp, nominee register 1,836,380 1,836,380 8.86 1,836,380 2.00 7. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 828,075 828,075 4.00 828,075 0.90 8. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 771,401 771,401 3.72 771,401 0.84 9. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ),

Helsinki branch, nominee register 575,220 575,220 2.78 575,220 0.63 10. Hortling Pia Johanna 23,388 23,566 46,954 0.23 491,326 0.54 Others 79,812 9,578,698 9,658,510 46.60 11,174,938 12.20 Total 3,732,256 16,989,976 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00 *) The figures include the shareholder's own holdings and shares held by parties in his control.

During January-September 2019, Olvi has not received any flagging notices in accordance with Chapter 2, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act.

10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT EUR 1,000 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 1-12/2018 Opening balance 195,599 188,155 188,155 Effect of IFRS 16 941 0 0 Additions 25,253 24,354 32,833 Deductions and transfers -1,973 -3,725 -4,395 Depreciation -15,884 -14,007 -18,922 Exchange rate differences 3,916 -1,712 -2,072 Total 207,852 193,065 195,599

11. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES EUR 1,000 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 31 Dec 2018 Pledges and contingent liabilities For own commitments 2,114 1,916 2,114 Leasing and rental liabilities: Due within one year 754 1,046 1,129 Due within 1 to 5 years 221 976 805 Due in more than 5 years 1 30 2 Leasing and rental liabilities total 976 2,052 1,936 Other liabilities 60 2,000 57

12. CALCULATION OF FINANCIAL RATIOS



In the summary of financial indicators (page 1), the Group presents figures directly derived from the consolidated income statement: net sales, operating profit and profit for the period, the corresponding percentages in proportion to net sales, as well as the earnings per share ratio. (Earnings per share = Profit belonging to parent company shareholders / Average number of shares during the period, adjusted for share issues.)

In addition to the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, Olvi Group presents Alternative Performance Measures that describe the financial development of its business and provide a commensurate overall view of the company's profitability, financial position and liquidity.

The Group has applied the ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) new guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures that entered into force on 3 July 2016 and defined APMs as described below.

As an APM supporting net sales, the Group presents sales volumes in millions of litres. Sales volume is an important indicator of the extent of operations generally used in the industry.

The definition of gross margin is operating profit plus depreciation and impairment.



Equity per share = Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders / Number of shares at end of period, adjusted for share issues.

Equity to total assets, % = 100 * (Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders + non-controlling interests) / (Balance sheet total).

Gearing, % = 100 * (Interest-bearing debt - cash in hand and at bank) / (Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders + non-controlling interests).

Attachment