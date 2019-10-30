Nordea Bank AB (publ): Nordea Bank AB: Managers' transactions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions



Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20191028151350_2

Transaction date: 2019-10-28

Venue: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 44,048 Unit price: 49.925995 DKK

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 44,048 Volume weighted average price: 49.925995 DKK

For further information:

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 EET on 30 October 2019.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5173R_1-2019-10-29.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5173R_1-2019-10-29.pdf)



