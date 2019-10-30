Capgemini SE: Arkéa renews its trust in Capgemini for a further 5 years

Capgemini Press Contact:

Arkéa renews its trust in Capgemini for a further 5 years

Paris, October 30, 2019 - The Arkéa Group , a major player in the banking and insurance sectors in France, has renewed its trust in Capgemini for the industrialization and automation of its IT infrastructure operations. The new contract is for a duration of five years.

The contract, signed between the Arkéa Group and Capgemini, covers all infrastructure technologies, from the end-user work environment through to application operations. It includes the support, development and integration of new services, and will allow the IT teams of the Arkéa Group's Innovation and Operations Division to free up time to focus on other strategic projects, particularly those related to innovation, an area in which the Arkéa Group has always placed focus.

Frédéric Laurent, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Arkéa group, in charge of the Innovation and Operations Division, comments: "In Capgemini, the Arkéa Group has found a trusted partner involved in the entire service chain around our IT infrastructure. This is of critical importance to us as our partner has to perform in very demanding business conditions, serving millions of customers that require responsiveness, proximity and specialized skills. Arkéa also has many things in common with Capgemini, including our shared focus on innovation and agility, which is the driving force behind our activities."

Olivier Tarrit, Managing Director for Cloud Infrastructure Services at Capgemini in France explains: "We are particularly proud of the trust our client has placed in us. By selecting Capgemini for this major transformation project, the Arkéa Group knows that it can rely on an experienced and committed partner for the long term. It's also personally rewarding to the Capgemini team that our expertise in delivery, quality, and innovation in the field of infrastructure services is being renewed with Arkéa, which is a client that is constantly evolving to offer new services to its customers."

About Arkéa

Arkéa group is made up of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and three regional federations representing three main French geographic zones

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

