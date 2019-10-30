Children's hospital to harness next generation EPR technology as first UK Expanse customer

A leader in healthcare innovation and technology, Alder Hey Children's Hospital moved forward with a key component of its Digital Futures Strategy by signing for MEDITECH Expanse, the company's state-of-the-art Electronic Patient Record (EPR). As one of Europe's biggest and busiest children's hospitals, Alder Hey is the first MEDITECH NHS customer in the UK to leverage the web-based Expanse technology for enhanced patient care and productivity.

"Alder Hey is a trailblazer in transforming patient care with technology and innovation," said Charlotte Jackson, CEO, MEDITECH UK. "We look forward to building on our longstanding relationship and providing the organisation with the technology and tools that will enable it to move forward and achieve its transformative goals."

The move to Expanse will provide the organisation with advanced technology that will elevate care and quality outcomes and support their efforts to ultimately achieve HIMSS Stage 7. The platform provides a complete view of the patient across care settings. Alder Hey will also benefit from enhanced workflows, interoperability, and analytics.

Expanse will help further Alder Hey's Digital Futures Strategy, a five year plan designed to provide the best possible digital and technology services to support, enable, and drive clinical excellence, digital quality improvement, outcomes and patient safety.

"We are committed to providing our patients, and their families, with exceptional care," said Kate Warriner, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Alder Hey NHS Foundation Trust. "Digital technology can enhance everything we do and we are looking forward to harnessing the power of Expanse to transform the way we work and provide patients with a new level of care."

Recognised by the NHS as a Global Digital Exemplar, Alder Hey has been identified for delivering exceptional and efficient care through the world-class use of digital technology and information flows, both within and beyond their organisation boundary. Alder Hey cares for over 330,000 children, young people, and their families every year.

About MEDITECH

For over 25 years, MEDITECH has been developing, implementing, and supporting information systems to meet the needs of healthcare organisations throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. Our integrated and interoperable solutions are based on the evolving needs of our customers and changing trends in the healthcare industry. The next digital transformation of healthcare is underway, and once again, MEDITECH is leading the charge with Expanse, our next generation web-based platform.

Today, MEDITECH's solutions empower 2,325 customers across 23 different countries to provide higher quality care, with greater efficiency, to more people, at a lower cost. Our patient-centred technology spans the healthcare continuum, including unique functional capacity for acute care, emergency services, outpatient care, GP practices, paediatric care, oncology, maternity services, population health, regional pathology services, home health, as well as community care.

