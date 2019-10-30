Technavio has been monitoring the global transparent digital signage market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.35 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 33% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global transparent digital signage market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page report with TOC on the "Transparent Digital Signage Market Analysis Report by End-Users (retail, automobile, media and entertainment, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growing demand for digital signage and digital-out-of-home (DOOH). In addition, the emergence of transparent organic light-emitting diodes (TOLEDs) is anticipated to boost the growth of the transparent digital signage market.

The proliferation of retail outlets across the world has led to a surge in the adoption of digital signage by end-users in transportation, healthcare, education, automobile, and banking sectors. The rise in the number of international travelers has further increased the adoption of digital billboards at airports across the world. These factors are encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of transparent displays to cater to the growing demand from enterprises.

Major Five Transparent Digital Signage Companies:

BenQ Corp.

BenQ Corp. offers a wide range of transparent displays. TL321C is one of its popular product offerings. It is a transparent display box designed to showcase high-end luxury products.

Leyard

Leyard offers a wide range of transparent displays. Planar LookThru is one of its popular product offerings. It is a transparent OLED display with full HD resolution. The display can be ceiling mounted, table mounted, and tiled in portrait or landscape mode.

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. owns and operates business across various segments such as home appliance air solution, home entertainment, mobile communications, vehicle components, business to business, LG Innotek Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries, and others. The company offers a wide range of transparent displays. 55EW5F-A is one of its popular product offerings. It is a transparent OLED signage designed to offer high transparency and is compatible with AR. It also has a customizable and expandable design.

Panasonic Corp.

Panasonic Corp. owns and operates business across various segments such as appliances, eco solutions, connected solutions, and automotive industrial systems. Transparent Screen is one of the popular products offered by the company. It can optimize image quality based on the installation environment and features include high contrast, high transmission capacity, and integrated control.

Pro Display TM Ltd.

Pro Display TM Ltd. offers a wide range of transparent displays. Transparent OLED Screen is one of its major product offerings. It offers dynamic or interactive content on a transparent surface. Furthermore, with the combination of Pro Display's touch frames, the TOLED screen can be interactive.

Transparent Digital Signage End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Retail

Automobile

Media and entertainment

Others

Transparent Digital Signage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

