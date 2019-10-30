NOTICE 30.10.2019 CERTIFICATES DANSKE BANK A/S CERTIFICATES Following certificates are not traded today 30 October 2019 due the technical error. Last trading day is 29 November 2019. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 **************************** TIEDOTE 30.10.2019 SERTIFIKAATIT DANSKE BANK A/S:N SERTIFIKAATIT Seuraavat sertifikaatit eivät ole kaupankäynin kohteena tänään 30.10.2019 teknisten ongelmien vuoksi. Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä on 29.11.2019. Sertifikaattien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743878