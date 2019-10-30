Fælles Udbud Telemedicin (FUT) Denmark's largest telemedicine project of its kind

World first initiative aims to provide health monitoring for population of 6 million

Netic selects Rancher container orchestration for scale and innovation

Netic, part of the consortium responsible for deploying and managing Denmark's largest ever telemedicine infrastructure project, Fælles Udbud Telemedicin (FUT) Joint Tender of Telemedicine has selected Rancher Labs as its container platform partner. The partnership will put Kubernetes containers at the heart of the project strategy, and will see Rancher managing, maintaining and delivering FUT's portfolio of secure, connected healthcare services to the nation's six million citizens. Netic is working alongside systems architects Systematic and Trifork who have developed the ground-breaking service.

The world's first national telemedicine project, FUT is now rolling out across Denmark and will connect healthcare professionals to all Danish Telemedicine patients whose health will be monitored remotely, in real-time, in their own homes. Spearheaded by Denmark's Central Jutland Region, this is the first time all five regions and 98 municipalities have collaborated to make telemedicine available nationwide.

Netic selected Rancher Labs, and its powerful container orchestration platform (version 2.3.1), after a short evaluation demonstrated Rancher would provide the reliability, flexibility and scalability required to deliver this important national service. In particular, Rancher was chosen due to how well it integrates with VMware vSphere and automates basic processes (Role-based access control (RBAC), authentication, Application Catalog, etc).

"This means that for a hybrid environment, where a large part of the solution is on-premise, Rancher is ideal for managing across on-premise and cloud components," said Kasper Kay Petersen, Sales and Marketing Director, Netic. "The ongoing health of the Danish population relies on a healthcare infrastructure that is 'always on' and completely reliable. As new applications are added to FUT the volume of patients connecting to the service will quickly expand. Rancher allows us to scale rapidly, develop and test new services concurrently; done in a secure and stable way."

FUT's first service will monitor patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); patients will connect to FUT where clinicians will be able to monitor vital signs such as heart rate and oxygen levels. This, and a host of other planned telemedicine services will allow clinicians to see their patients' condition in real time and intervene early, before issues become critical. Early identification of issues will improve patient care and drive efficiencies. Crucially, being able to give care direct to residents' homes will improve patient comfort and keeps hospital beds free for more urgent cases.

The FUT team is currently working on a host of patient services, planned for launch over the next few months. The COPD monitoring service, and all subsequent FUT applications will be built in Kubernetes containers, managed and orchestrated in Rancher.

Jeroen Overmaat, Regional Director at Rancher, said: "Organizations managing large-scale projects of such national importance rely on the stability and flexibility of the underlying infrastructure, Rancher 2.3 is proving a natural choice for large enterprises in every sector."

Rancher 2.3, the latest release of the company's flagship platform, includes support for Windows containers, integration of Istio service mesh, and new cluster templates that provide enhanced security for large scale deployments of Kubernetes. These new capabilities strengthen Rancher's Run Kubernetes Everywhere strategy by enabling an even broader range of enterprises to leverage the transformative power of Kubernetes.

Gartner predicts by 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production. Currently, 86 percent of enterprise container users are using Kubernetes containers, with Rancher Labs in the vanguard of innovation in the space. Rancher was recently named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave Enterprise Container Platform Software Suites, Q4 2018. Rancher also received a 451 Firestarter award from 451 Research, recognizing its trailblazing work within the Kubernetes industry.

