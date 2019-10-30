The clean coal technologies market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005387/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global clean coal technologies market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing global population, availability of superior infrastructure and facilities, and improved standards of living have led to the growth in urbanization, especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Nigeria. Rapid urbanization has increased industrial activities such as construction and automotive manufacturing, which, in turn, will drive the demand for power. Therefore, the high demand for coal to generate power plays a crucial part in driving growth in clean coal technologies owing to factors such as the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, sustainable energy sources, and government regulations.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30732

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of hybrid power projects will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Clean Coal Technologies Market: Increasing Popularity of Hybrid Power Projects

Co-firing natural gas in coal-fired boiler helps in reducing GHG emissions and improves operational flexibility. Co-firing can also be used as a substitute for partial carbon capture and storage in coal-fired power plants, and the emission standards can be maintained by co-firing natural gas in highly efficient supercritical pulverized coal-fired power plants. Such hybrid power plants will increase the efficiency of coal-fired power plants, which in turn, will augment demand for clean coal technologies. The development of ash handling systems, the rise in collaborations, and the stringent government policies about clean and sustainable energy are some other significant aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing popularity of hybrid power projects, factors such as the rising need for clean energy and stringent government policies for clean and sustainable energy are expected to boost the clean coal technologies market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Clean Coal Technologies Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the clean coal technologies market by technology (CHP, supercritical, ultra-supercritical, and others) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. With the growing deployment of coal for power generation and the development of new, efficient coal-fired power plants, the demand for clean coal technologies market has been increasing in the region over the last few years. Furthermore, several initiatives are being undertaken by the governments in the emerging economies across the APAC to build coal-fired power plants with high-efficiency which will further drive the clean coal technologies market in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005387/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com