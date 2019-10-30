Workday, Inc.: Workday Announces Livestream and On-Demand Sessions for Workday Rising Europe 2019

Workday Innovation Keynote to be Livestreamed from Sixth Annual Customer Conference in Europe

PLEASANTON, Calif. and MILAN, Italy, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management/human-resource-management.html) , today announced more details about Workday Rising Europe (http://www.workdayrising.com/europe/) , held from Nov. 12 - 14 at the Milano Convention Centre in Milan. At Workday Rising Europe, customers, prospective customers, sponsoring partners, and employees will come together to collaborate and learn how Workday helps organisations globally plan, execute, analyse, and extend in one system, powered by machine learning, to achieve their growth objectives for a changing world.



Workday Rising Europe offers more than 150 learning opportunities including customer case studies, interactive courses, deep dive product demonstrations, and theatre sessions for customers to share best practices and ideas with each other.



Workday Innovation Keynote to be Livestreamed

The Workday innovation keynote address, hosted by Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri, will be livestreamed and take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 9:00 a.m. CET. It will showcase the company's vision for the future and how it partners with its customers to fuel innovation.

Please register online (http://live.workday.com) to join the livestream. A replay of the Workday innovation keynote address will be available for 30 days after it is posted to http://live.workday.com (http://live.workday.com) . Additional sessions will be available on demand shortly after the conference.

Workday Rising Europe Sponsors and Exhibitors

Partners are an important part of Workday Rising Europe and work closely with Workday to help customers achieve great business results. At the event, the company will host the Workday Experience and Expo where customers can meet a variety of advisory, services, and software partners to discuss their business goals and learn how to gain the most value possible from their Workday deployments.

Workday partner sponsors and exhibitors at Workday Rising Europe include:

Titanium partner sponsors - Accenture, Deloitte, IBM



Platinum partner sponsors - Alight Solutions, Collaborative Solutions, KPMG, Mercer, PwC



Gold partner sponsors - ADP, Capgemini Group, Kainos, OneSource Virtual



Silver partner sponsors - Automation Anywhere, Phenom People



Signature partner sponsors - Accu-Time Systems, Inc., Achievers, Adobe, Albida, Business Network Builders, Broadbean Technology, Capita, Cloudator, CloudPay, CloudRock Partners, DocuSign, DXC Technology, eQuest LLC, HireRight, HR Path, Icertis, NGA Human Resources, Safeguard Global, Saviynt, SD Worx, Sterling, Workhuman, ZKTeco



Exhibitor partner sponsors - activpayroll, Ascend Software LLC, dormakaba Deutschland GmbH, Dovetail Software, Intelex Technologies, Loop, MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH, Neocase, O.C. Tanner, SHAPEiN Solutions GmbH, SnapLogic, Sopra HR Software, Tieto, TMF Group, Training Orchestra, Venga Global, Wagestream, Xactly Corporation

In addition to Automation Anywhere-a Workday Ventures (https://www.workday.com/en-us/company/workday-ventures.html) company and Workday Rising Europe sponsor-several Workday Ventures companies are exhibitors at the conference including Beamery, BetterUp, Integris Software, Landit, Mya Systems, pymetrics, Scout RFP, and Utmost.

More Information

Please visit the Workday blog for additional perspective from Christine Cefalo, chief marketing officer, Workday: Workday Rising: Preparing for the Future Together (https://blogs.workday.com/workday-rising-preparing-for-the-future-together/)



Follow the Workday Rising Europe conversation on Twitter: # (https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=default&q=%23wdayrising&src=typd)wdayrising (https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=default&q=%23wdayrising&src=typd) , https://twitter.com/Workday (https://twitter.com/Workday) , and https://twitter.com/WorkdayEvents (https://twitter.com/WorkdayEvents)



, , and Check out the Workday Rising Europe official website: http://www.workdayrising.com/europe/ (http://www.workdayrising.com/europe/)

