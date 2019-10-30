Surgical Light Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical lights market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for latest technologies to provide patients the best possible care coupled with rising number of surgical procedures around the globe is expected to fuel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers prefer LED surgical lights due to advantages over halogen lights, such as energy-efficiency, less energy consumption, and longer shelf life

Government initiatives for promoting the adoption of energy-efficient surgical lamps in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers along with increasing R&D efforts for advancements in surgical lights is driving the market

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 38.7% in 2018. This is due to the increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers for outpatient surgical procedures and growing trend for hybrid operating rooms in U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Improvement of healthcare infrastructure is attributed to the increasing demand for surgical devices, equipment, and accessories

Few of the surgical lights market players are STERIS plc; A-dec Inc.; BihlerMED; CV Medical; SKYTRON; Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG; Getinge AB; Hill-Rom Services; S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG; and Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Surgical Lights Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (LED, Halogen), By Application (Cardiac, Gynecological), By End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospital Operating Rooms) And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-lights-market

Surgical lights are mainly used in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and hospitals. They are used by surgeons, clinicians, and proceduralists for optimal visualization during a medical procedure. The lights can also be used in emergency rooms, labor and delivery, and examination rooms. A rise in the number of surgeries due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and accidents and trauma cases is anticipated to drive the demand for surgical lights in the forthcoming years. According to a 2016 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of surgeries increased by ~40% from 2004 to 2012.

North America and Europe have led the surgical light market in terms of both the revenue and volume share, owing to the availability of a large number of advanced and progressive healthcare facilities and growing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the regions. In Asia Pacific, the adoption of surgical lights is rising at a significant rate, due to increasing number of well-equipped healthcare facilities in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical light market based on product technology, application, end use, and region:

Surgical Lights Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

LED Lights



Halogen Lights

Surgical Lights Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Cardiac Surgery



Neurosurgery



Gynecological Surgery



ENT Surgery



Others

Surgical Lights End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital Operating Rooms



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Surgical Lights Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





RoE



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





RoAPAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





RoLATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





RoMEA

Find more research reports on Medical Devices, by Grand View Research:

Thermometer Market - The global thermometer market size was valued at USD 769.3 million in the year 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during forecast period.

The global thermometer market size was valued at in the year 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during forecast period. Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market - The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size was valued at in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Pneumatic Nebulizers Market- The global pneumatic nebulizers market was valued at USD 490.6 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg