Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
08:13 Uhr
3,040 Euro
+0,020
+0,66 %
30.10.2019 | 10:42
(96 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION 2018/19 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Lyon, 29 October 2019

On 29 October 2019, Olympique Lyonnais Groupe filed its 2018/19 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under the number D.19-0920. This document includes:

  • all information pertaining to the 2018/19 annual financial report,
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,
  • the Statutory Auditors' fees.

The Universal Registration Document is available (in French) on the company's website at the following address: www.ol.fr.

Hard copies of the document can also be obtained at the company's head office: 10, Avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines cedex.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
