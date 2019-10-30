OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION 2018/19 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Lyon, 29 October 2019
On 29 October 2019, Olympique Lyonnais Groupe filed its 2018/19 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under the number D.19-0920. This document includes:
- all information pertaining to the 2018/19 annual financial report,
- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,
- the Statutory Auditors' fees.
The Universal Registration Document is available (in French) on the company's website at the following address: www.ol.fr.
Hard copies of the document can also be obtained at the company's head office: 10, Avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines cedex.
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
