OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION 2018/19 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Lyon, 29 October 2019

On 29 October 2019, Olympique Lyonnais Groupe filed its 2018/19 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under the number D.19-0920. This document includes:

all information pertaining to the 2018/19 annual financial report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors' fees.

The Universal Registration Document is available (in French) on the company's website at the following address: www.ol.fr.

Hard copies of the document can also be obtained at the company's head office: 10, Avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines cedex.



