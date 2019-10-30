Veritas Signs an Agreement With GENOMIKA, Brazil's First Genetic Testing Laboratory for Whole Genome Sequencing

Thanks to this agreement, the access to the entire genome sequencing will be accelerated for the general population, providing Brazil a 'before and after' for preventive medicine

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENOMIKA, the main genetic testing laboratory in Brazil, has reached an agreement with Veritas Intercontinental to incorporate into its portfolio the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing and all the services associated with these tests in the field of preventive medicine and clinical genetics.

With this initiative, GENOMIKA reinforces and completes its offer of genetic tests with the world's leading company, Veritas. The agreement includes sequencing, analysis and interpretation of the genome or exome, training and support for GENOMIKA specialists for providing genetic counseling to end users.

PhD. João Bosco, executive director and technical manager of GENOMIKA said "GENIOMIKA is the reference specialist in genetic testing and diagnosis in Brazil and with this agreement we associate ourselves with the world leader in genome sequencing in a double orientation: health care and clinical diagnosis."

Veritas Intercontinental, a subsidiary of Veritas Genetics, "The Genome Company," will bring to this agreement its expertise in genetic counseling and diagnostics, the execution of genome sequencing and interpretation, as well as the training of GENOMIKA's ad hoc staff.

According to Javier de Echevarría, CEO of Veritas Intercontinental, "this agreement will speed up access for the general public to complete genome sequencing, creating a before and after in preventive medicine in Brazil. GENOMIKA is the reference institution in the country in the field of genetics and its impulse will be decisive."

Pioneer

Created by specialists in molecular biology and technology information, GENOMIKA was born to innovate in the field of genetic and immunological testing. Its main areas of expertise are oncology, rare and hereditary diseases, wellness and health, and neonatal screening.

3 years offering the Genome

For more than 3 years, Veritas has been marketing the complete sequencing of the Genome and its interpretation. Its philosophy is to help people have a longer and healthier life thanks to the information offered by myGenome.

Doctors and scientists around the world agree that complete sequencing of the Genome will soon replace the rest of genetic testing, as it offers a powerful resource for life. From single sequencing, users will have actionable information that will help them with family planning, disease risk control, and living healthier and longer.

Thanks to Veritas, this is already a "consumer product." Until recently, bottlenecks were in the price of sequencing and the ability to handle and interpret large amounts of information. Problems to which Veritas has responded by offering consumers and physicians the complete sequencing of the Genome, its interpretation and genetic counselling, information storage services and its management for medical research.

Veritas Int. offers different services to identify the interaction of genetics both to help prevent risks of certain diseases and to improve health and facilitate a longer and fuller life. The offer includes sequencing of newborns, hereditary cancer test, drug-genetics interaction panel, sequencing of the Exome and the diagnostic aspect of the genome and exome.

About Veritas Intercontinental

Veritas Intercontinental is the international subsidiary of Veritas Genetics, The Genome Company, and operates in Europe, Latin America, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Its mission is to promote whole genome sequencing and provide information to people, that empowers them to maximize their and their families' quality and duration of life, changing the way the world views genetics.

Veritas was one of the first companies to offer whole genome sequencing and interpretation to consumers and their physicians and leads the field of genetics, pushing the boundaries of science and technology and reducing the cost of genome sequencing.

Veritas was founded in 2014 by leaders in genomics from Harvard Medical School and operates all around world from offices based in the United States, Europe and China. The company was recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of the 50 Smartest Companies in 2016 and 2017, by Fast Company as one of the most innovative health companies in the world in 2018, and by CNBC as one of the Disruptor 50 companies in 2018 and 2019.

