LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

For the third quarter of 2019, worldwide sales from continuing operations were $268.6 million, a decrease of 1.3 percent on a reported basis and flat on a constant-currency1 basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. On the basis of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), third quarter 2019 diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.66. Third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.84.

"The third quarter of 2019 showed further sequential momentum in our U.S. Neuromodulation business which led to adjusted earnings per share above our guidance range," said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. "The solid performance in Neuromodulation was partially offset by softness in our Cardiovascular franchise. We continue to drive the transformation of LivaNova through our focus on execution and delivery of our pipeline."

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Worldwide sales from continuing operations for the third quarter were $268.6 million, which was flat on a constant-currency basis compared to the third quarter of 2018. The following table highlights worldwide sales for the third quarter of 2019 by business:

$ in millions Three months ended

September 30, Change Constant-

Currency

% Change Business Product Line: 2019 2018 Cardiopulmonary $120.0 $127.9 (6.2%) (4.5%) Heart Valves 28.9 32.5 (11.3%) (9.1%) Advanced Circulatory Support 6.5 6.1 7.6% 7.6% Cardiovascular 155.4 166.6 (6.7%) (4.9%) Neuromodulation 112.5 104.9 7.2% 7.8% Other 0.6 0.6 10.9% 16.4% Total Net Sales $268.6 $272.1 (1.3%) 0.0%

Note: Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. Constant-currency percent change is considered a non-GAAP metric.

All sales growth rates below reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Constant-currency growth accounts for the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported growth.

Cardiovascular

Cardiovascular sales, which includes Cardiopulmonary, Heart Valves and Advanced Circulatory Support (ACS) products, were $155.4 million, representing a 4.9 percent decrease versus the third quarter of 2018.

Sales in Cardiopulmonary products were $120.0 million, representing a 4.5 percent decrease versus the third quarter of 2018. In the prior year period, LivaNova exited a Canadian distribution agreement in its Rest of World region, which amounted to $8.0 million. For the third quarter of 2019, Cardiopulmonary growth was led by oxygenators which was primarily driven by Rest of World.

Heart Valve sales were $28.9 million, a decrease of 9.1percent compared to the third quarter of 2018.

ACS sales were $6.5 million in the quarter, an increase of 7.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily related to growth in ProtekDuo kits. In the third quarter, LivaNova received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the next-generation LifeSPARCTM pump and controller system.

Neuromodulation

Neuromodulation sales were $112.5 million in the third quarter, representing a 7.8 percent increase versus the third quarter of 2018. The U.S. returned to growth while Europe and Rest of World delivered another quarter of double-digit growth.

Financial Performance

On a U.S. GAAP basis, third quarter 2019 operating income from continuing operations was $25.8 million. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $47.8 million, an increase of 1.7 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018 related to performance in Neuromodulation, offset by continued investment in strategic portfolio initiatives and commercial expansion.

The adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter was 11.2 percent, an improvement from 12.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018 related to changes in the geographic income mix.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, third quarter 2019 diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.66. Third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.84, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018.

2019 Guidance

LivaNova worldwide net sales for full-year 2019 are expected to grow between 1and 3 percent on a constant-currency basis. This guidance continues to include the impact of exiting a low-margin distribution agreement in Canada and one quarter of sales from TandemLife prior to the deal closing in April 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2019 are expected to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.10.

1Constant-currency percent change is considered a non-GAAP metric.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, management has disclosed financial measurements that present financial information not necessarily in accordance with GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other medical technology companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP.

Unless otherwise noted, all sales growth rates in this release reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Management believes that referring to comparable, constant-currency growth is the most useful way to evaluate the sales performance of LivaNova and to compare the sales performance of current periods to prior periods on a consistent basis. Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period.

LivaNova calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For example, forward-looking net sales growth projections are estimated on a constant-currency basis and exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance exclude other items such as, but not limited to, changes in fair value of contingent consideration arrangements, asset impairment charges and product remediation costs that would be included in comparable GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for constant-currency net sales, non-GAAP adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net sales, the effective tax rate, and earnings per share, respectively. However, non-GAAP financial adjustments on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors, including but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, merger and integration activities, changes in fair value of contingent consideration arrangements, product remediation costs, asset impairment charges, and the tax impact of the aforementioned items, tax law changes or other tax matters. Accordingly, reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

The Company also believes adjusted financial measures such as adjusted gross profit percentage; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; adjusted research and development expense; adjusted other operating expenses; adjusted operating income from continued operations; adjusted income tax expense; adjusted net income from continuing operations; and adjusted diluted earnings per share, are measures by which LivaNova generally uses to facilitate management review of the operational performance of the company, to serve as a basis for strategic planning, and to assist in the design of compensation incentive plans. Furthermore, adjusted financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's core performance for different periods on a more comparable and consistent basis, and with other entities in the medical technology industry by adjusting for items that are not related to the ongoing operations of the Company or incurred in the ordinary course of business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, LivaNova's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "foresee," or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LivaNova and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, statements concerning achieving a stronger future, driving sustainable growth and value to our shareholders, projected net sales, adjusted diluted earnings per share, cash flow from operations, capital expenditures, and depreciation and amortization for 2019, advancing our growth, driving product launches and funding our equity investments, executing on our synergy targets and retaining our focus, energy and discipline as a company, and serving the needs of our customers and patients. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (i) the inability of LivaNova to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting of tax treatments; (ii) organizational and governance structure; (iii) reductions in customer spending, a slowdown in customer payments and changes in customer demand for products and services; (iv) unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in the industries in which LivaNova operates; (v) the ability to hire and retain key personnel; (vi) the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; (vii) changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting LivaNova; (viii) international, national or local economic, social or political conditions that could adversely affect LivaNova, its partners or its customers; (ix) conditions in the credit markets; (x) business and other financial risks inherent to the industries in which LivaNova operates; (xi) risks associated with assumptions made in connection with critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; (xii) LivaNova's international operations, which are subject to the risks of currency fluctuations and foreign exchange controls; (xiii) and the potential for international unrest, economic downturn or effects of currencies, tax assessments, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, raw material costs or availability, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by LivaNova.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

LIVANOVA PLC NET SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change at

Actual Currency

Rates % Change at

Constant-

Currency Rates(1) Cardiopulmonary US $39.1 $40.4 (3.3%) (3.3%) Europe 30.1 32.2 (6.6%) (2.0%) Rest of world 50.9 55.4 (8.0%) (6.8%) Total 120.0 127.9 (6.2%) (4.5%) Heart Valves US 4.6 6.1 (24.7%) (24.7%) Europe 9.6 9.4 1.6% 6.6% Rest of world 14.7 17.0 (13.6%) (12.2%) Total 28.9 32.5 (11.3%) (9.1%) Advanced Circulatory Support US 6.3 5.9 6.2% 6.2% Europe 0.2 N/A N/A Rest of world 0.1 N/A N/A Total 6.5 6.1 7.6% 7.6% Cardiovascular US 50.0 52.5 (4.8%) (4.8%) Europe 39.8 41.6 (4.4%) 0.3% Rest of world 65.6 72.4 (9.4%) (8.1%) Total 155.4 166.6 (6.7%) (4.9%) Neuromodulation US 88.4 87.2 1.4% 1.4% Europe 10.4 9.5 9.8% 15.7% Rest of world 13.7 8.3 65.8% 66.2% Total 112.5 104.9 7.2% 7.8% Other US N/A N/A Europe N/A N/A Rest of world 0.6 0.6 10.9% 16.4% Total 0.6 0.6 10.9% 16.4% Totals US 138.4 139.7 (0.9%) (0.9%) Europe 50.2 51.1 (1.8%) 3.2% Rest of world 79.9 81.3 (1.6%) (0.4%) Total $268.6 $272.1 (1.3%) 0.0%

(1) Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period. The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC NET SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change at

Actual Currency

Rates % Change at

Constant-

Currency Rates(1) Cardiopulmonary US $119.6 $121.0 (1.2%) (1.2%) Europe 99.9 105.0 (4.8%) 1.3% Rest of world 152.7 163.8 (6.8%) (2.6%) Total 372.2 389.7 (4.5%) (1.1%) Heart Valves US 13.7 18.8 (27.4%) (27.4%) Europe 30.8 33.4 (7.9%) (2.1%) Rest of world 43.5 45.2 (3.7%) 2.2% Total 87.9 97.4 (9.7%) (5.0%) Advanced Circulatory Support US 22.3 11.4 95.3% 95.3% Europe 0.5 0.4 N/A N/A Rest of world 0.3 0.3 N/A N/A Total 23.1 12.1 91.0% 91.2% Cardiovascular US 155.5 151.2 2.8% 2.8% Europe 131.2 138.8 (5.5%) 0.6% Rest of world 196.4 209.2 (6.1%) (1.6%) Total 483.2 499.2 (3.2%) 0.4% Neuromodulation US 245.9 254.6 (3.4%) (3.4%) Europe 34.1 31.7 7.4% 14.5% Rest of world 31.5 23.1 36.2% 39.8% Total 311.5 309.4 0.7% 1.6% Other US N/A N/A Europe N/A N/A Rest of world 2.0 1.3 45.1% 54.7% Total 2.0 1.3 45.1% 54.7% Totals US 401.4 405.8 (1.1%) (1.1%) Europe 165.3 170.5 (3.1%) 3.2% Rest of world 229.9 233.7 (1.6%) 2.8% Total $796.6 $810.0 (1.7%) 0.9%

(1) Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period. The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change Net sales $268.6 $272.1 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales exclusive of amortization 86.1 94.3 Product remediation 3.1 3.4 Selling, general and administrative 123.0 115.1 Research and development 45.9 42.4 Merger and integration expenses 6.7 12.7 Restructuring expenses 0.7 0.4 Amortization of intangibles 11.1 9.5 Insurance recovery (33.8 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 25.8 (5.8 (544.8 Interest expense, net (4.6 (2.4 Foreign exchange and other gains (losses) 0.3 (0.7 Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax 21.5 (8.9 (341.6 Income tax benefit (10.7 (2.7 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 32.1 (6.3 (609.5 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.9 Net income (loss) $32.1 ($7.2 (545.8 Basic income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $0.66 ($0.13 Discontinued operations (0.02 $0.66 ($0.15 Diluted income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $0.66 ($0.13 Discontinued operations (0.02 $0.66 ($0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 48.4 48.6 Diluted 48.8 48.6 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

Adjusted Financial Measures (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change (1) Adjusted SG&A (1) $101.5 $100.9 0.6 Adjusted R&D (1) 38.8 37.7 2.9 Adjusted operating income from continuing operations (1) 47.8 47.0 1.7 Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax (1) 40.8 39.0 4.6 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $0.84 $0.78 7.7

(1) Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Three Months Ended September 30, Adjusted (1) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit 66.8 64.1 70.1 68.2 SG&A 45.8 42.3 37.8 37.1 R&D 17.1 15.6 14.4 13.9 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 9.6 (2.1 17.8 17.3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 12.0 (2.3 15.2 14.3 Income tax rate (49.6 29.8 11.2 12.6

(1) Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change Net sales $796.6 $810.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales exclusive of amortization 245.3 270.9 Product remediation 11.1 8.7 Selling, general and administrative 375.9 342.7 Research and development 124.0 108.4 Merger and integration expenses 14.3 20.0 Restructuring expenses 4.6 2.8 Impairment of intangible assets 50.3 Amortization of intangibles 29.7 28.1 Insurance recovery (33.8 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (24.9 28.4 (187.7 Interest expense, net (9.9 (6.9 Gain on acquisition 11.5 Foreign exchange and other losses (0.8 (1.1 (Loss) income from continuing operations before tax (35.6 31.9 (211.6 Income tax (benefit) expense (23.4 0.2 Losses from equity method investments (0.6 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (12.1 31.1 (138.9 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.2 (9.9 Net (loss) income ($11.9 $21.2 (156.1 Basic (loss) income per share: Continuing operations ($0.25 $0.64 Discontinued operations (0.20 ($0.25 $0.44 Diluted (loss) income per share: Continuing operations ($0.25 $0.63 Discontinued operations (0.20 ($0.25 $0.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 48.3 48.5 Diluted 48.3 49.4 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

Adjusted Financial Measures (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change (1) Adjusted SG&A (1) $314.1 $301.9 4.0 Adjusted R&D (1) 115.3 99.3 16.1 Adjusted operating income from continuing operations (1) 124.5 148.4 (16.1 Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax (1) 101.6 120.1 (15.4 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $2.08 $2.43 (14.4

(1) Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted (1) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit 67.8 65.5 69.5 67.8 SG&A 47.2 42.3 39.4 37.3 R&D 15.6 13.4 14.5 12.3 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (3.1 3.5 15.6 18.3 Net (loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (1.5 3.8 12.8 14.8 Income tax rate 65.9 0.6 13.8 15.4

(1) Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 GAAP Financial Measures Merger and Integration Expenses

(A) Restructuring Expenses

(B) Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

(C) Product Remediation Expenses

(D) Acquisition Costs

(E) Non-recurring Legal, Contingent Consideration and Other Reserves

(F) Stock-based Compensation Costs

(G) Certain Tax Adjustments

(H) Certain Interest Adjustments

(I) Adjusted Financial Measures Cost of sales exclusive of amortization $86.1 ($0.6 ($5.0 $80.4 Product remediation 3.1 (3.1 Gross profit percent 66.8 0.2 1.1 1.9 70.1 Selling, general and administrative $123.0 ($0.1 ($0.1 ($14.4 ($6.9 $101.5 Research and development 45.9 (0.1 0.4 (5.9 (1.6 38.8 Other operating expenses (15.3 (6.7 (0.7 (11.1 33.8 Operating income from continuing operations 25.8 6.7 0.7 12.0 3.1 (0.4 (8.5 8.5 47.8 Operating margin percent 9.6 2.5 0.3 4.5 1.1 (0.1 (3.2 3.2 17.8 Income tax (benefit) expense (10.7 1.6 0.2 3.1 1.0 (0.1 (4.2 2.0 11.8 0.5 5.2 Net income from continuing operations 32.1 5.2 0.5 8.9 2.1 (0.3 (4.3 6.5 (11.8 1.9 40.8 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations $0.66 $0.11 $0.01 $0.18 $0.04 ($0.01 ($0.09 $0.13 ($0.24 $0.04 $0.84

GAAP results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Costs related to acquisitions (F) Primarily relates to contingent consideration related to acquisitions, legal expenses related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters and insurance recovery (G) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (H) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (I) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration, interest related to 3T Heater-Cooler litigation settlement and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 GAAP Financial Measures Merger and Integration Expenses

(A) Restructuring Expenses

(B) Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

(C) Product Remediation Expenses

(D) Acquisition Costs

(E) CRM Disposal Costs

(F) Non-recurring Legal and Contingent Consideration

(G) Stock-based Compensation Costs

(H) Certain Tax Adjustments

(I) Certain Interest Adjustments

(J) Adjusted Financial Measures Cost of sales exclusive of amortization $94.3 ($5.1 ($0.1 ($0.1 ($2.2 ($0.4 $86.4 Product remediation 3.4 (3.4 Gross profit percent 64.1 1.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 68.2 Selling, general and administrative $115.1 ($0.3 ($0.6 ($1.4 ($6.1 ($5.8 $100.9 Research and development 42.4 (0.1 (1.5 (2.0 (1.1 37.7 Other operating expenses 22.6 (12.7 (0.4 (9.5 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (5.8 12.7 0.4 14.9 3.4 2.2 1.5 10.4 7.3 47.0 Operating margin percent (2.1 4.7 0.2 5.5 1.3 0.8 0.5 3.8 2.7 17.3 Income tax (benefit) expense (2.7 2.7 0.1 2.6 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.4 2.1 (1.5 0.2 5.6 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (6.3 10.0 0.4 12.3 2.7 1.7 0.9 10.0 5.2 1.5 0.6 39.0 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations ($0.13 $0.20 $0.01 $0.25 $0.05 $0.04 $0.02 $0.20 $0.10 $0.03 $0.01 $0.78

GAAP results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Costs related to acquisitions (F) Corporate costs incurred to divest of the CRM business not attributable to discontinued operations (G) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions and legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 GAAP Financial Measures Merger and Integration Expenses

(A) Restructuring Expenses

(B) Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

(C) Impairment

(D) Product Remediation Expenses

(E) Acquisition Costs

(F) Non-recurring Legal, Contingent Consideration and Other Reserves

(G) Stock-based Compensation Costs

(H) Certain Tax Adjustments

(I) Certain Interest Adjustments

(J) Adjusted Financial Measures Cost of sales exclusive of amortization $245.3 ($2.0 $0.4 ($1.1 $242.7 Product remediation 11.1 (11.1 Gross profit percent 67.8 0.3 1.4 (0.1 0.1 69.5 Selling, general and administrative $375.9 ($0.4 ($0.7 ($42.2 ($18.5 $314.1 Research and development 124.0 (0.2 (0.9 (1.5 (1.6 (4.5 115.3 Other operating expenses 65.1 (14.3 (4.6 (29.7 (50.3 33.8 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (24.9 14.3 4.6 32.3 51.2 11.1 2.2 9.5 24.1 124.5 Operating margin percent (3.1 1.8 0.6 4.1 6.4 1.4 0.3 1.2 3.0 15.6 Income tax (benefit) expense (23.4 3.3 1.1 8.2 12.4 3.6 0.5 5.4 5.6 (1.2 0.8 16.2 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (12.1 11.1 3.4 24.1 38.8 7.6 1.7 4.2 18.5 1.2 3.3 101.6 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations ($0.25 $0.23 $0.07 $0.49 $0.79 $0.15 $0.03 $0.09 $0.38 $0.02 $0.07 $2.08

GAAP results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Impairment of ImThera intangible assets and other long-lived assets (E) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (F) Costs related to acquisitions (G) Primarily relates to contingent consideration related to acquisitions, legal expenses related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters and insurance recovery (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration, interest related to 3T Heater-Cooler litigation settlement and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 GAAP Financial Measures Merger and Integration Expenses

(A) Restructuring Expenses

(B) Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

(C) Product Remediation Expenses

(D) Acquisition Costs

(E) CRM Disposal Costs

(F) Non-recurring Legal and Contingent Consideration (G) Stock-based Compensation Costs

(H) Certain Tax Adjustments

(I) Certain Interest Adjustments

(J) Adjusted Financial Measures Cost of sales exclusive of amortization $270.9 ($10.8 ($0.2 $1.4 ($0.8 $260.4 Product remediation 8.7 (8.7 Gross profit percent 65.5 1.3 1.1 (0.2 0.1 67.8 Selling, general and administrative $342.7 ($0.6 ($4.4 ($3.2 ($17.5 ($15.1 $301.9 Research and development 108.4 (0.2 (5.2 (0.1 (3.5 99.3 Other operating expenses 50.9 (20.0 (2.8 (28.1 Operating income from continuing operations 28.4 20.0 2.8 39.7 8.7 9.8 3.3 16.3 19.4 148.4 Operating margin percent 3.5 2.5 0.3 4.9 1.1 1.2 0.4 2.0 2.4 18.3 Gain on acquisition 11.5 (11.5 Income tax expense 0.2 4.3 0.6 8.3 2.0 2.3 1.1 3.8 4.7 (5.9 0.6 22.0 Net income from continuing operations 31.1 15.7 2.2 31.3 6.7 (4.0 2.2 12.6 14.7 5.9 1.7 120.1 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations $0.63 $0.32 $0.05 $0.63 $0.14 ($0.08 $0.04 $0.25 $0.30 $0.12 $0.04 $2.43

GAAP results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Costs related to acquisitions (F) Corporate costs incurred to divest of the CRM business not attributable to discontinued operations (G) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions and legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $75.3 $47.2 Accounts receivable, net 243.2 256.1 Inventories 167.8 153.5 Prepaid and refundable taxes 38.1 46.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22.5 29.6 Total Current Assets 546.8 533.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 179.5 191.4 Goodwill 945.5 956.8 Intangible assets, net 699.5 770.4 Operating lease assets 54.3 Investments 24.9 24.8 Deferred tax assets 53.6 68.1 Other assets 5.7 4.8 Total Assets $2,509.9 $2,549.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current debt obligations $68.8 $28.8 Accounts payable 75.5 76.7 Accrued liabilities and other 128.5 124.3 Current litigation provision liability 121.5 161.9 Taxes payable 10.1 22.5 Accrued employee compensation and related benefits 64.8 82.6 Total Current Liabilities 469.2 496.7 Long-term debt obligations 272.9 139.5 Contingent consideration 140.5 161.4 Litigation provision liability 31.5 132.2 Deferred tax liabilities 16.1 68.2 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44.7 Long-term employee compensation and related benefits 25.8 25.3 Other long-term liabilities 13.9 22.6 Total Liabilities 1,014.7 1,046.0 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,495.3 1,503.7 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,509.9 $2,549.7 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Activities: 2019 2018 Net (loss) income ($11.9 $21.2 Non-cash items included in net (loss) income: Impairment of intangible assets 50.3 Amortization 29.7 28.1 Deferred tax benefit (26.4 (13.5 Stock-based compensation 24.1 21.4 Depreciation 23.1 25.0 Amortization of operating lease assets 9.0 Amortization of income taxes payable on intercompany transfers of property 3.3 4.2 Gain on acquisition (11.5 Other 2.0 0.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 5.4 30.5 Inventories (18.2 (7.6 Other current and non-current assets 6.6 (16.8 Accounts payable and accrued current and non-current liabilities (29.0 12.9 Taxes payable (14.4 5.0 Litigation provision liability (140.8 Restructuring reserve (6.8 0.4 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (94.0 99.6 Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16.8 (24.3 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10.8 (279.9 Purchases of intangible assets (3.2 (0.8 Proceeds from asset sales 0.5 13.9 Purchase of investment (0.3 (3.0 Proceeds from the sale of CRM business franchise, net of cash disposed 186.7 Net cash used in investing activities (30.5 (107.4 Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt obligations 193.5 60.0 Payment of contingent consideration (18.0 (0.7 Repayment of long-term debt obligations (12.3 (12.3 Shares repurchased from employees for minimum tax withholding (6.2 (8.6 Debt issuance costs (3.8 Proceeds from share issuances under ESPP 2.6 Change in short-term borrowing, net (2.2 (31.3 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 0.3 4.2 Proceeds from short-term borrowing (maturities greater than 90 days) 240.0 Repayment of short-term borrowing (maturities greater than 90 days) (240.0 Payment of deferred consideration acquisition of Caisson Interventional, LLC (14.1 Other (0.2 (0.2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 153.7 (2.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.1 (2.9 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28.1 (13.7 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47.2 93.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $75.3 $79.9 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations, to adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in millions of shares):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48.6 48.3 Add effects of stock-based compensation instruments 1.2 0.5 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 49.8 48.8

(1) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding is a non-GAAP measure and includes the effects of stock-based compensation instruments, as reconciled in the above table. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

