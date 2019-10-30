Atos International: Atos enhances scientific research at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) with its BullSequana X supercomputer

Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, November 30, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a contract with the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) to supply a new supercomputing cluster, based on Atos' BullSequana X technology, to the IFISC (Institute of Interdisciplinary Physics and Complex Systems). The IFISC is a joint institute of the University of the Balearic Islands and the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), and runs scientific research in the framework of complex systems. It is one of the most innovative scientific research centers in Spain. The new computational cluster will be used for Big Data analysis and intensive digital simulations and substantially enhance the institute's research capacity, enabling it to face new challenges.

The supercomputer's architecture is based on Atos' BullSequana X430A5 servers, with AMD EPYC Rome latest generation processors. Atos was selected from 11 candidates who took part in the European public tender for the significantly superior performance of its offer compared to other proposals. The delivery and installation of the new equipment is scheduled for December 2019.

According to Maxi San Miguel, Director of IFISC, "The excellent performance of the equipment supplied by Atos will put IFISC in a unique positioning in order to address its new strategic challenges in Big Data analysis."

"We are very proud to provide IFISC with this supercomputer designed with the latest technologies and to offer a reliable and high performance tool for Big Data analysis and intensive numerical simulations." says José Camacho, Director of HPC & Quantum computing at Atos in Iberia, "This contract reinforces the Atos' expertise and experience in delivering high-performance computing solutions, opening new horizons of computing to the new and demanding needs of our customers "

The IFISC was awarded the Maria de Maeztu Unit of Excellence accreditation of the State Agency of Research (AEI). It is the only center in the community of the Balearic Islands with such recognition.

###

About UIB

The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) is a prestigious university recognized in research and with a strong international impact. This is demonstrated by the results achieved in different rankings that evaluate the quality of research and teaching. This year he has entered the group of the 500 best universities in the world for the first time, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities 2019, better known as the Shanghai ranking.

Press contact

Adrián García - agarcia@ifisc.uib-csic.es - +34 971 25 97 19

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact

Global and France: Lucie Duchateau - lucie.duchateau@atos.net - +33 7 62 85 35 10

Spain: Christian Suell christian.suell@atos.net - 91 038 98 27

Attachment