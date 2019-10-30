Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc (LYX5 LN) Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 125.0133 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 343000 CODE: LYX5 LN ISIN: LU1290894820 ISIN: LU1290894820 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LYX5 LN Sequence No.: 26023 EQS News ID: 900569 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)