Technavio has been monitoring the global construction management software market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 724.88 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Read the 154-page research report with TOC on "Construction Management Software Market Analysis Report by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), by end-users (builders and contractors; construction managers; and engineers and architects), and segment forecasts, 2020-2024"

The market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project management. Also, the application of lean management in construction management is anticipated to boost the growth of the construction management software market.

There is an increase in the demand for large-scale project management and large-scale construction project management solutions. This is encouraging the organizations to increasingly adopt construction management software as it helps in maintaining a regular follow-up and managing resources by automating the process. This automation of operations not only boosts productivity by minimizing the response time but also increases connectivity so that organizations can handle project-related inquiries easily and effectively. Thus, the increasing requirement for large-scale project management is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Construction Management Software Market Companies:

Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as architecture, engineering, and construction, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing, and Media and Entertainment. The company offers PlanGrid, which is a construction productivity software.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: products and services. Some of the products offered by the company are construction management and WorkFace planning software, ConstructSim planner, and ConstructSim systems completion.

Buildertrend Solutions, Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely home building, remodeling, specialty contracting, and commercial. The company offers construction management software that provides a wide range of solutions such as financial tools, pre-sale process, customer management, and project management.

Computer Methods International Corp.

Computer Methods International Corp. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the segment, Solutions. The company provides a wide range of products such as CMiC Enterprise, CMiC Field, and CMiC Mobile.

ConstructConnect Inc.

ConstructConnect Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of products through segments including On Center Software, PlanSwift Software, SmartBid, QuoteSoft, iSqFt, BidClerk, Lead Manager+, and CMD Leads.

Construction Management Software End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Builders and contractors

Construction managers

Engineers and architects

Construction Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

