Metso Corporation announces positive results of consent solicitation from holders of certain notes issued under its EMTN Program

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on October 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. EET



Metso Corporation announces the positive results of its consent solicitation process pursuant to which it solicited consents and waivers from the holders of the outstanding notes of certain series of notes issued pursuant to its EMTN Program to pass an extraordinary resolution at a separate meeting of noteholders of each such series to sanction:

(a) the substitution of Outotec Oyj in place of Metso Corporation as the issuer of the notes on the date of registration of the completion of the partial demerger of Metso Corporation and combination of the Metso Corporation's Minerals Business and Outotec Oyj with the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2020, subject to the statutory creditor hearing process and receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals, including competition clearances, (the "Demerger"), (b) the waiver and authorization of any breach or any alleged breach of certain of the terms and conditions of the notes as may be caused by, or arise in respect of, the proposed Demerger, and (c) certain waivers in respect of certain statutory rights that such noteholders may have under Finnish law as may be caused by, or arise in respect of, the proposed Demerger.

Metso Corporation confirms that an extraordinary resolution was duly passed at each meeting of noteholders in respect of each such series of notes. Accordingly, the waivers and authorizations referred to in the extraordinary resolutions will take effect on and from today and, subject to the above-mentioned conditions, the substitution of Outotec Oyj in place of Metso Corporation as the issuer will be implemented in the second quarter of 2020.

The details of the results of the consent solicitation are more fully described in the attached Results Notice.

