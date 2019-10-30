Industry veteran takes reigns of Veeam's marketing organization, bringing more than 25 years' experience to drive company's growth in Cloud Data Management space

Veeam Software the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, today announced that Jim Kruger has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kruger, promoted from his previous role as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Solutions Marketing, will lead Veeam's global marketing organization and continue to strengthen the company's brand momentum as the #1 provider for Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Kruger will report to Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (EVP), Sales Marketing.

Jim Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jim has been a fantastic addition to the Veeam team, and since he joined the company in 2017, has been instrumental in transforming our messaging, go-to-market programs and helping us cement our leadership position in the market," said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and EVP, Sales Marketing at Veeam. "As we look to the future, in what is a highly competitive market, we need to innovate across every area of the company to meet evolving customer demands. I know that under Jim's leadership, Veeam's already industry-leading marketing organization will go from strength to strength."

"The way we interact with data is changing and companies are looking to embrace multi-cloud solutions to deliver simple, flexible and reliable ways to manage data, no matter where it resides," commented Jim Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer at Veeam. "Veeam provides the most robust Cloud Data Management solutions on the market and we are able to help companies of all sizes manage and protect their data across any environment. This is a great time to be at Veeam we just announced that we are a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for the third time and I look forward to increasing our market share and expanding the awareness of our brand in the company's second decade of growth."

Kruger has more than 25 years of experience in leading all facets of marketing. In his role as SVP of Product Solution Marketing for Veeam, he oversaw all aspects of product and alliance solutions marketing, plus competitive, research and sales acceleration. Prior to Veeam, he was CMO at Intermedia, offering Unified Communications as a service to small businesses. He spent 16 years at Polycom (now Poly) in a variety of roles from Executive Vice President/CMO to leading product marketing and product management for the Voice division to Vice President/General Manager over a $200 million business. Prior to Polycom, Jim served in several senior marketing roles with GTE (Verizon) wireless and Palm. Jim has an MBA from California State University, East Bay and a BA from UC Berkeley.

