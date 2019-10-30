

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are the healthcare stocks that hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday.



1. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) hit a new high of $29.85 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $29.18.The stock is up nearly 50% year-to-date.



Horizon Therapeutics focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines for rare and rheumatic diseases. The company has a number of marketed drugs in its portfolio.



Horizon's lead product candidate Teprotumumab proposed for the treatment of active thyroid eye disease (TED), is under FDA review, with a decision expected on March 8, 2020.



If approved, Teprotumumab would be the first FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of active thyroid eye disease.



The Company's New Drug Application for PROCYSBI Delayed-Release Oral Granules in Packets was accepted by the FDA for review recently, with a decision expected in 2020. PROCYSBI as delayed-release capsules was first approved in 2013.



The company's revenue in the second quarter rose to $320.6 million from $302.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Third-quarter results are expected to be reported on November 6, 2019.



2. Genmab A/S (GMAB) recorded a new high of $21.54 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $21.50. The stock has gained 30% year-to-date.



Genmab develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.



The company has two marketed products and strong pipeline products in various stages of clinical development.



Daratumumab, which the company is jointly developing with Janssen Biotech, is in Phase III study in Amyloidosis and in phase II study for the treatment of Natural Killer/T-Cell lymphoma (NKTCL) Nasal Type.



Daratumumab, in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant, was approved in June this year. Daratumumab was first approved by the FDA in 2015 and by the EMA in 2016 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior treatments.



The company reported revenue of DKK773.91 million in the second quarter compared with DKK509.68 million in the year-earlier quarter.



For full-year 2019, the Company expects revenue to be DKK4.8 billion. Third-quarter results are expected to be reported on November 6, 2019.



3.GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) jumped to a new high of $44.80 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $44.59. The stock is up 17% year-to-date.



Yesterday, Glaxo announced that European Commission has decided to extend the existing adult indication for intravenous Benlysta as an add-on therapy in patients with active, autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus with a high degree of disease activity to children five years and older. The drug is approved in the U.S. and Japan.



There are estimated to be between 3,000 and 6,000 children aged five to 17 years old with systemic lupus erythematosus in the European Union.



The company had revenues of £15.47 billion in the first half of 2019 compared with £14.53 billion in the year-ago period. Third-quarter results are expected to be reported today.



4. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) hit a new high of $54.69 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $54.48. The stock is up 18% year-to-date.



Novo Nordisk has a strong product portfolio chiefly in the area of diabetes.



Somapacitan, a long-acting human growth hormone that completed phase III study in adults with growth disorder. The company recently filed for approval of the drug to the regulators in the U.S and E.U.



A phase II trial of Somapacitan in children with growth hormone deficiency, dubbed REAL, showed positive results, the company announced in September.



Novo Nordisk reported net sales in the first half of 2019 of DKK 59.33 billion compared with DKK 54.34 billion in the year-ago period. In 2019, sales growth is expected to be 4-6%, while analysts expect a growth of 3.10%. Third-quarter results are expected to be reported on November 1, 2019.



5. Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) jumped to a new high of $30.80 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $30.67.



The company's stock made its debut on the NYSE on September 18, 2019, at an opening price of $25.65.



Envista is a global dental products company that develops and provides a comprehensive portfolio of dental consumables, equipment, and services including innovative dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies.



The company reported its third-quarter financial results on October 24, 2019.



The company had revenues of $659.3 million in the third quarter ended September 28, 2019, compared with $679.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.



Adjusted EPS in the third quarter was $0.47 compared with $0.50 in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts' expectation was $0.43 per share.



The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.76 for full year 2019.



Analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.49 and EPS of $1.73 for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively.



