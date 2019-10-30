Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN News) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.
Highlights for the third quarter 2019 include:
- Revenue of $934 million, a 15% increase over the prior year quarter, with aviation, fitness, outdoor and marine collectively increasing 24% over the prior year quarter
- Gross margin of 60.7% compared to 59.4% in the prior year quarter
- Operating margin of 28.0% compared to 24.2% in the prior year quarter
- Operating income of $261 million, increasing 33% over the prior year quarter
- GAAP diluted EPS was $1.19 and pro forma diluted EPS(1) was $1.27, increasing 27% over the prior year quarter
- Launched a sweeping update to our consumer wearables including the vÍvoactive 4 series, the vÍvomove 3 series, and the all-new VenuTM smartwatch
- Launched the fenix6 series of adventure smartwatches which includes our first wearable featuring solar technology
- Named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the fifth consecutive year
- Since its launch in 2011, Garmin inReach has provided remote communication and rescue facilitation in over 4,000 SOS incidents, demonstrating the crucial importance of satellite based two-way messaging wherever our customers need assistance
- Unveiled the Autoland system for general aviation, designed to safely land the aircraft in the event of an emergency
|(in thousands,
|13-Weeks Ended
|39-Weeks Ended
|except per share data)
|September 28,
|September 29,
|Yr over Yr
|September 28,
|September 29,
|Yr over Yr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
|Net sales
934,383
810,011
15
2,655,273
2,415,336
10
|Aviation
187,574
146,427
28
542,316
445,146
22
|Fitness
243,099
190,185
28
675,007
581,315
16
|Outdoor
258,294
209,415
23
622,748
555,314
12
|Marine
107,694
98,770
9
393,070
346,908
13
|Auto
137,722
165,214
-17
422,132
486,653
-13
|Gross margin %
60.7
59.4
60.1
59.2
|Operating income %
28.0
24.2
25.2
23.0
|GAAP diluted EPS
1.19
0.97
23
3.10
2.66
17
|Pro forma diluted EPS (1)
1.27
1.00
27
3.16
2.67
18
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"We delivered another quarter of strong growth thanks to our lineup of great products in every market segment," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "We are well positioned for the remainder of 2019 and are raising our revenue and EPS guidance to reflect our strong performance."
Aviation:
Revenue from the aviation segment grew 28% in the quarter driven by growth in both OEM and aftermarket categories. Gross and operating margins were 74% and 35%, respectively, resulting in 30% operating income growth. Our OEM business saw strength due to increased revenue from both new and existing aircraft platforms. Aftermarket systems, including ADS-B, also contributed to our positive results as we began shipping the Citation Excel/XLS G5000 retrofit integrated cockpit system. During the quarter, the Cessna Citation Longitude, featuring our G5000 integrated flight deck, received final certification. Also during the quarter, the G1000H NXi integrated flight deck was certified in the Bell 407GXi helicopter, representing the first IFR certification for the G1000H NXi system.
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 28% in the quarter driven by strength in wearables and contributions from Tacx. Gross and operating margins were 52% and 20%, respectively. At IFA, Europe's leading consumer electronics trade show, we announced a sweeping update to our line of consumer wearable products including new versions of the vÍvoactive series in two sizes, the vÍvomove 3 hybrid smartwatch series, and the all new Venu smartwatch featuring a brilliant AMOLED color touchscreen display and long battery life.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 23% in the quarter with growth in multiple product categories, led by strong performance in the adventure watch category. Gross and operating margins improved to 66% and 41%, respectively, resulting in strong operating income growth. At the recent Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc running event, we launched the fenix 6 adventure watch series with larger displays, innovative performance features and Garmin's exclusive solar harvesting technology. We also announced the addition of the MARQTM Commander to our collection of luxury tool watches.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 9% in the quarter with growth across multiple product categories, led by strong performance in chartplotters. Gross and operating margins improved to 60% and 19%, respectively, resulting in strong operating income growth. During the quarter, we were named the exclusive marine electronics provider by both Regulator Marine and Sea Hunt, solidifying our leadership in the premier center console boat market. Garmin was also named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our innovative products and market position.
Auto:
The auto segment declined 17% in the quarter driven primarily by declines in our OEM business and the ongoing PND market contraction. Gross and operating margins improved to 48% and 15%, respectively, resulting in 39% operating income growth. During the quarter, we started shipping the Garmin OverlanderTM, an all-terrain GPS navigator specifically designed to fit the needs of the growing overlanding community.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the quarter were $306 million, a 7% increase from the prior year. Research and development expenses increased 7%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising increased 5%, driven by higher spend in the outdoor and fitness segments partially offset by lower expense in the auto segment.
The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2019 was 11.6% compared to 8.5% in the prior year quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to lower income tax reserve releases than the prior year.
In the third quarter of 2019, we generated $158 million of free cash flow (see attached table for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure). We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.5 billion.
2019 Guidance (2)
We have updated 2019 guidance to reflect our strong performance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $3.65 billion driven by higher expectations for our aviation, fitness, and outdoor segments. Our outlook for the marine and auto segments is unchanged. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $4.15 based on a gross margin of approximately 59.5%, operating margin of approximately 24.3% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 16.0%.
|2019 Guidance
|Updated
|Prior
|Revenue
|~$3.65B
|~$3.6B
|Gross Margin
|~59.5%
|~59.5%
|Operating Margin
|~24.3%
|~23.2%
|Tax Rate
|~16.0%
|~16.5%
|EPS
|~$4.15
|~$3.90
|(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures
|2019 Revenue Growth Estimates
|Segment
|Updated
|Prior
|Aviation
20%
17%
|Fitness
16%
13%
|Marine
12%
12%
|Outdoor
11%
10%
|Auto
-15%
-15%
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/
How:
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until October 30, 2020 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates", "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2019, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2018 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/form10K/
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, fenix, inReach, G5000, G1000, vÍvoactive, vÍvomove, and Tacx, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Garmin Overlander, MARQ and venu are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Net sales
934,383
810,011
2,655,273
2,415,336
|Cost of goods sold
366,925
329,264
1,060,752
984,783
|Gross profit
567,458
480,747
1,594,521
1,430,553
|Advertising expense
32,668
31,140
101,808
100,000
|Selling, general and administrative expense
124,769
114,669
380,289
352,234
|Research and development expense
148,561
138,979
443,361
422,649
|Total operating expense
305,998
284,788
925,458
874,883
|Operating income
261,460
195,959
669,063
555,670
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
12,309
11,089
39,748
32,310
|Foreign currency losses
(16,296
(6,868
(12,568
(3,405
|Other income
294
1,147
3,567
6,800
|Total other income (expense)
(3,693
5,368
30,747
35,705
|Income before income taxes
257,767
201,327
699,810
591,375
|Income tax provision
29,901
17,113
108,115
87,445
|Net income
227,866
184,214
591,695
503,930
|Net income per share:
|Basic
1.20
0.98
3.12
2.67
|Diluted
1.19
0.97
3.10
2.66
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
190,102
188,799
189,853
188,554
|Diluted
190,962
190,005
190,790
189,586
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share information)
|September 28,
|December 29,
2019
2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
976,402
1,201,732
|Marketable securities
300,542
182,989
|Accounts receivable, net
558,299
569,833
|Inventories
749,825
561,840
|Deferred costs
26,450
28,462
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
146,325
120,512
|Total current assets
2,757,843
2,665,368
|Property and equipment, net
710,591
663,527
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
55,399
|Restricted cash
1,036
73
|Marketable securities
1,252,219
1,330,123
|Deferred income taxes
158,963
176,959
|Noncurrent deferred costs
25,156
29,473
|Intangible assets, net
637,716
417,080
|Other assets
156,182
100,255
|Total assets
5,755,105
5,382,858
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
235,548
204,985
|Salaries and benefits payable
109,323
113,087
|Accrued warranty costs
37,998
38,276
|Accrued sales program costs
58,459
90,388
|Deferred revenue
95,572
96,372
|Accrued royalty costs
11,673
24,646
|Accrued advertising expense
21,246
31,657
|Other accrued expenses
87,333
69,777
|Income taxes payable
60,728
51,642
|Dividend payable
325,075
200,483
|Total current liabilities
1,042,955
921,313
|Deferred income taxes
113,225
92,944
|Noncurrent income taxes
105,309
127,211
|Noncurrent deferred revenue
69,600
76,566
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
42,855
|Other liabilities
267
1,850
|Stockholders' equity:
Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 190,103 shares
outstanding at September 28, 2019 and 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018
17,979
17,979
|Additional paid-in capital
1,841,696
1,823,638
|Treasury stock
(368,187
(397,692
|Retained earnings
2,868,816
2,710,619
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
20,590
8,430
|Total stockholders' equity
4,380,894
4,162,974
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
5,755,105
5,382,858
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
39-Weeks Ended
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
|Operating activities:
|Net income
591,695
503,930
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
52,503
47,902
|Amortization
25,112
23,574
|Gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment
(5
(491
|Provision for doubtful accounts
933
1,265
|Provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories
32,501
17,719
|Unrealized foreign currency loss
14,653
4,158
|Deferred income taxes
18,012
20,177
|Stock compensation expense
47,553
42,094
|Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities
(213
481
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
14,311
111,955
|Inventories
(210,622
(69,139
|Other current and non-current assets
(86,538
5,102
|Accounts payable
27,523
32,601
|Other current and non-current liabilities
(54,401
(57,245
|Deferred revenue
(7,750
(14,923
|Deferred costs
6,326
5,581
|Income taxes payable
(7,423
27,041
|Net cash provided by operating activities
464,170
701,782
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
(91,469
(122,846
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
370
1,296
|Purchase of intangible assets
(1,862
(2,982
|Purchase of marketable securities
(333,320
(314,179
|Redemption of marketable securities
333,783
229,066
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(275,310
(29,170
|Net cash used in investing activities
(367,808
(238,815
|Financing activities:
|Dividends
(308,905
(296,149
|Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
12,982
14,524
|Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(12,972
(6,909
|Net cash used in financing activities
(308,895
(288,534
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(11,834
(9,650
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(224,367
164,783
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,201,805
891,759
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
977,438
1,056,542
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Reportable Segments
|Outdoor
|Fitness
|Marine
|Auto
|Aviation
|Total
|13-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019
|Net sales
258,294
243,099
107,694
137,722
187,574
934,383
|Gross profit
170,846
126,835
64,275
65,814
139,688
567,458
|Operating income
105,051
|
49,831
20,008
20,857
65,713
261,460
|13-Weeks Ended September 29, 2018
|Net sales
209,415
190,185
98,770
165,214
146,427
810,011
|Gross profit
136,671
103,441
58,508
70,925
111,202
480,747
|Operating income
78,972
37,378
13,908
15,032
50,669
195,959
|39-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019
|Net sales
622,748
675,007
393,070
422,132
542,316
2,655,273
|Gross profit
403,842
352,805
234,014
198,012
405,848
1,594,521
|Operating income
218,340
118,369
88,212
53,978
190,164
669,063
|39-Weeks Ended September 29, 2018
|Net sales
555,314
581,315
346,908
486,653
445,146
2,415,336
|Gross profit
358,829
326,473
203,976
207,389
333,886
1,430,553
|Operating income
194,711
123,299
54,806
31,113
151,741
555,670
In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined. The Company's composition of segments did not change. Prior year amounts are presented above as they were originally reported. For comparative purposes, we estimate segment operating income for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2018 would have been approximately $4 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $2 million more for the marine segment, $2 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. We estimate segment operating income for the 39 weeks ended September 29, 2018 would have been approximately $13 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $10 million more for the marine segment, $3 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. Also, we estimate segment operating income for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $18 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $11 million more for the marine segment, approximately $7 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments.
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|13-Weeks Ended
|39-Weeks Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|Yr over Yr
|September 28,
|September 29,
|Yr over Yr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
|Net sales
934,383
810,011
15
2,655,273
2,415,336
10
|Americas
439,113
370,239
19
1,289,409
1,153,330
12
|EMEA
344,010
307,087
12
942,625
862,116
9
|APAC
151,260
132,685
14
423,239
399,890
6
|EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified. The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $23.3 million and $27.7 million in the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
|(in thousands, except per share information)
|13-Weeks Ended
|39-Weeks Ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Net income (GAAP)
227,866
184,214
591,695
503,930
|Foreign currency gains losses(1)
16,296
6,868
12,568
3,405
|Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2)
(1,890
(584
(1,942
(503
|Net income (Pro Forma)
242,272
190,498
602,321
506,832
|Net income per share (GAAP):
|Basic
1.20
0.98
3.12
2.67
|Diluted
1.19
0.97
3.10
2.66
|Net income per share (Pro Forma):
|Basic
1.27
1.01
3.17
2.69
|Diluted
1.27
1.00
3.16
2.67
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
190,102
188,799
189,853
188,554
|Diluted
190,962
190,005
190,790
189,586
|(1) The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
|(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 11.6% and 15.4% for the third quarter and year-to-date ended September 28, 2019, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 8.5% and 14.8% for the quarter and year-to-date ended September 29, 2018, respectively.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Free Cash Flow
|(in thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Net cash provided by operating activities
188,952
263,719
464,170
701,782
|Less: purchases of property and equipment
(30,974
(29,773
(91,469
(122,846
|Free Cash Flow
157,978
233,946
372,702
578,936
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2019 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
Switzerland corporate tax reform was approved by public referendum in May 2019 and enacted in October 2019. Accordingly, the Company expects to record an income tax benefit of approximately $20 to $220 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to an increase in certain Switzerland deferred tax assets resulting from enactment of Switzerland federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform. The Company is evaluating transitional measures in Switzerland tax law that may affect the overall increase in deferred tax assets. The income tax benefit from the increase is expected to be a pro forma adjustment in fiscal 2019 as it will not be reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.06 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 28, 2019.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not other significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2019 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
