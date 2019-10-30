Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C06B ISIN: CH0114405324 Ticker-Symbol: GEY 
Lang & Schwarz
30.10.19
14:15 Uhr
85,34 Euro
+6,17
+7,79 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARMIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARMIN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,05
85,63
14:16
70,00
70,50
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARMIN
GARMIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARMIN LTD85,34+7,79 %