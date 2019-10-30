Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN News) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

Highlights for the third quarter 2019 include:

Revenue of $934 million, a 15% increase over the prior year quarter, with aviation, fitness, outdoor and marine collectively increasing 24% over the prior year quarter

Gross margin of 60.7% compared to 59.4% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin of 28.0% compared to 24.2% in the prior year quarter

Operating income of $261 million, increasing 33% over the prior year quarter

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.19 and pro forma diluted EPS (1) was $1.27, increasing 27% over the prior year quarter

was $1.27, increasing 27% over the prior year quarter Launched a sweeping update to our consumer wearables including the vÍvoactive 4 series, the vÍvomove 3 series, and the all-new Venu TM smartwatch

4 series, the vÍvomove 3 series, and the all-new Venu smartwatch Launched the fenix 6 series of adventure smartwatches which includes our first wearable featuring solar technology

6 series of adventure smartwatches which includes our first wearable featuring solar technology Named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the fifth consecutive year

Since its launch in 2011, Garmin inReach has provided remote communication and rescue facilitation in over 4,000 SOS incidents, demonstrating the crucial importance of satellite based two-way messaging wherever our customers need assistance

has provided remote communication and rescue facilitation in over 4,000 SOS incidents, demonstrating the crucial importance of satellite based two-way messaging wherever our customers need assistance Unveiled the Autoland system for general aviation, designed to safely land the aircraft in the event of an emergency

(in thousands, 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended except per share data) September 28, September 29, Yr over Yr September 28, September 29, Yr over Yr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net sales 934,383 810,011 15 2,655,273 2,415,336 10 Aviation 187,574 146,427 28 542,316 445,146 22 Fitness 243,099 190,185 28 675,007 581,315 16 Outdoor 258,294 209,415 23 622,748 555,314 12 Marine 107,694 98,770 9 393,070 346,908 13 Auto 137,722 165,214 -17 422,132 486,653 -13 Gross margin % 60.7 59.4 60.1 59.2 Operating income % 28.0 24.2 25.2 23.0 GAAP diluted EPS 1.19 0.97 23 3.10 2.66 17 Pro forma diluted EPS (1) 1.27 1.00 27 3.16 2.67 18

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We delivered another quarter of strong growth thanks to our lineup of great products in every market segment," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "We are well positioned for the remainder of 2019 and are raising our revenue and EPS guidance to reflect our strong performance."

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 28% in the quarter driven by growth in both OEM and aftermarket categories. Gross and operating margins were 74% and 35%, respectively, resulting in 30% operating income growth. Our OEM business saw strength due to increased revenue from both new and existing aircraft platforms. Aftermarket systems, including ADS-B, also contributed to our positive results as we began shipping the Citation Excel/XLS G5000 retrofit integrated cockpit system. During the quarter, the Cessna Citation Longitude, featuring our G5000 integrated flight deck, received final certification. Also during the quarter, the G1000H NXi integrated flight deck was certified in the Bell 407GXi helicopter, representing the first IFR certification for the G1000H NXi system.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 28% in the quarter driven by strength in wearables and contributions from Tacx. Gross and operating margins were 52% and 20%, respectively. At IFA, Europe's leading consumer electronics trade show, we announced a sweeping update to our line of consumer wearable products including new versions of the vÍvoactive series in two sizes, the vÍvomove 3 hybrid smartwatch series, and the all new Venu smartwatch featuring a brilliant AMOLED color touchscreen display and long battery life.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 23% in the quarter with growth in multiple product categories, led by strong performance in the adventure watch category. Gross and operating margins improved to 66% and 41%, respectively, resulting in strong operating income growth. At the recent Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc running event, we launched the fenix 6 adventure watch series with larger displays, innovative performance features and Garmin's exclusive solar harvesting technology. We also announced the addition of the MARQTM Commander to our collection of luxury tool watches.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 9% in the quarter with growth across multiple product categories, led by strong performance in chartplotters. Gross and operating margins improved to 60% and 19%, respectively, resulting in strong operating income growth. During the quarter, we were named the exclusive marine electronics provider by both Regulator Marine and Sea Hunt, solidifying our leadership in the premier center console boat market. Garmin was also named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our innovative products and market position.

Auto:

The auto segment declined 17% in the quarter driven primarily by declines in our OEM business and the ongoing PND market contraction. Gross and operating margins improved to 48% and 15%, respectively, resulting in 39% operating income growth. During the quarter, we started shipping the Garmin OverlanderTM, an all-terrain GPS navigator specifically designed to fit the needs of the growing overlanding community.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the quarter were $306 million, a 7% increase from the prior year. Research and development expenses increased 7%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising increased 5%, driven by higher spend in the outdoor and fitness segments partially offset by lower expense in the auto segment.

The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2019 was 11.6% compared to 8.5% in the prior year quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to lower income tax reserve releases than the prior year.

In the third quarter of 2019, we generated $158 million of free cash flow (see attached table for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure). We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.5 billion.

2019 Guidance (2)

We have updated 2019 guidance to reflect our strong performance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $3.65 billion driven by higher expectations for our aviation, fitness, and outdoor segments. Our outlook for the marine and auto segments is unchanged. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $4.15 based on a gross margin of approximately 59.5%, operating margin of approximately 24.3% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 16.0%.

2019 Guidance Updated Prior Revenue ~$3.65B ~$3.6B Gross Margin ~59.5% ~59.5% Operating Margin ~24.3% ~23.2% Tax Rate ~16.0% ~16.5% EPS ~$4.15 ~$3.90 (2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures 2019 Revenue Growth Estimates Segment Updated Prior Aviation 20% 17% Fitness 16% 13% Marine 12% 12% Outdoor 11% 10% Auto -15% -15%

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates", "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2019, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2018 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/form10K/

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales 934,383 810,011 2,655,273 2,415,336 Cost of goods sold 366,925 329,264 1,060,752 984,783 Gross profit 567,458 480,747 1,594,521 1,430,553 Advertising expense 32,668 31,140 101,808 100,000 Selling, general and administrative expense 124,769 114,669 380,289 352,234 Research and development expense 148,561 138,979 443,361 422,649 Total operating expense 305,998 284,788 925,458 874,883 Operating income 261,460 195,959 669,063 555,670 Other income (expense): Interest income 12,309 11,089 39,748 32,310 Foreign currency losses (16,296 (6,868 (12,568 (3,405 Other income 294 1,147 3,567 6,800 Total other income (expense) (3,693 5,368 30,747 35,705 Income before income taxes 257,767 201,327 699,810 591,375 Income tax provision 29,901 17,113 108,115 87,445 Net income 227,866 184,214 591,695 503,930 Net income per share: Basic 1.20 0.98 3.12 2.67 Diluted 1.19 0.97 3.10 2.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 190,102 188,799 189,853 188,554 Diluted 190,962 190,005 190,790 189,586

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) September 28, December 29, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 976,402 1,201,732 Marketable securities 300,542 182,989 Accounts receivable, net 558,299 569,833 Inventories 749,825 561,840 Deferred costs 26,450 28,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146,325 120,512 Total current assets 2,757,843 2,665,368 Property and equipment, net 710,591 663,527 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,399 Restricted cash 1,036 73 Marketable securities 1,252,219 1,330,123 Deferred income taxes 158,963 176,959 Noncurrent deferred costs 25,156 29,473 Intangible assets, net 637,716 417,080 Other assets 156,182 100,255 Total assets 5,755,105 5,382,858 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 235,548 204,985 Salaries and benefits payable 109,323 113,087 Accrued warranty costs 37,998 38,276 Accrued sales program costs 58,459 90,388 Deferred revenue 95,572 96,372 Accrued royalty costs 11,673 24,646 Accrued advertising expense 21,246 31,657 Other accrued expenses 87,333 69,777 Income taxes payable 60,728 51,642 Dividend payable 325,075 200,483 Total current liabilities 1,042,955 921,313 Deferred income taxes 113,225 92,944 Noncurrent income taxes 105,309 127,211 Noncurrent deferred revenue 69,600 76,566 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 42,855 Other liabilities 267 1,850 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 190,103 shares outstanding at September 28, 2019 and 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,841,696 1,823,638 Treasury stock (368,187 (397,692 Retained earnings 2,868,816 2,710,619 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,590 8,430 Total stockholders' equity 4,380,894 4,162,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,755,105 5,382,858

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 39-Weeks Ended September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income 591,695 503,930 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 52,503 47,902 Amortization 25,112 23,574 Gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment (5 (491 Provision for doubtful accounts 933 1,265 Provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories 32,501 17,719 Unrealized foreign currency loss 14,653 4,158 Deferred income taxes 18,012 20,177 Stock compensation expense 47,553 42,094 Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities (213 481 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 14,311 111,955 Inventories (210,622 (69,139 Other current and non-current assets (86,538 5,102 Accounts payable 27,523 32,601 Other current and non-current liabilities (54,401 (57,245 Deferred revenue (7,750 (14,923 Deferred costs 6,326 5,581 Income taxes payable (7,423 27,041 Net cash provided by operating activities 464,170 701,782 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (91,469 (122,846 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 370 1,296 Purchase of intangible assets (1,862 (2,982 Purchase of marketable securities (333,320 (314,179 Redemption of marketable securities 333,783 229,066 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (275,310 (29,170 Net cash used in investing activities (367,808 (238,815 Financing activities: Dividends (308,905 (296,149 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 12,982 14,524 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (12,972 (6,909 Net cash used in financing activities (308,895 (288,534 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (11,834 (9,650 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (224,367 164,783 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,201,805 891,759 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 977,438 1,056,542

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (in thousands) Reportable Segments Outdoor Fitness Marine Auto Aviation Total 13-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019 Net sales 258,294 243,099 107,694 137,722 187,574 934,383 Gross profit 170,846 126,835 64,275 65,814 139,688 567,458 Operating income 105,051 49,831 20,008 20,857 65,713 261,460 13-Weeks Ended September 29, 2018 Net sales 209,415 190,185 98,770 165,214 146,427 810,011 Gross profit 136,671 103,441 58,508 70,925 111,202 480,747 Operating income 78,972 37,378 13,908 15,032 50,669 195,959 39-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019 Net sales 622,748 675,007 393,070 422,132 542,316 2,655,273 Gross profit 403,842 352,805 234,014 198,012 405,848 1,594,521 Operating income 218,340 118,369 88,212 53,978 190,164 669,063 39-Weeks Ended September 29, 2018 Net sales 555,314 581,315 346,908 486,653 445,146 2,415,336 Gross profit 358,829 326,473 203,976 207,389 333,886 1,430,553 Operating income 194,711 123,299 54,806 31,113 151,741 555,670

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined. The Company's composition of segments did not change. Prior year amounts are presented above as they were originally reported. For comparative purposes, we estimate segment operating income for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2018 would have been approximately $4 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $2 million more for the marine segment, $2 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. We estimate segment operating income for the 39 weeks ended September 29, 2018 would have been approximately $13 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $10 million more for the marine segment, $3 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. Also, we estimate segment operating income for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $18 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $11 million more for the marine segment, approximately $7 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 28, September 29, Yr over Yr September 28, September 29, Yr over Yr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net sales 934,383 810,011 15 2,655,273 2,415,336 10 Americas 439,113 370,239 19 1,289,409 1,153,330 12 EMEA 344,010 307,087 12 942,625 862,116 9 APAC 151,260 132,685 14 423,239 399,890 6 EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified. The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $23.3 million and $27.7 million in the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share (in thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) 227,866 184,214 591,695 503,930 Foreign currency gains losses(1) 16,296 6,868 12,568 3,405 Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2) (1,890 (584 (1,942 (503 Net income (Pro Forma) 242,272 190,498 602,321 506,832 Net income per share (GAAP): Basic 1.20 0.98 3.12 2.67 Diluted 1.19 0.97 3.10 2.66 Net income per share (Pro Forma): Basic 1.27 1.01 3.17 2.69 Diluted 1.27 1.00 3.16 2.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 190,102 188,799 189,853 188,554 Diluted 190,962 190,005 190,790 189,586

(1) The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 11.6% and 15.4% for the third quarter and year-to-date ended September 28, 2019, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 8.5% and 14.8% for the quarter and year-to-date ended September 29, 2018, respectively.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow (in thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities 188,952 263,719 464,170 701,782 Less: purchases of property and equipment (30,974 (29,773 (91,469 (122,846 Free Cash Flow 157,978 233,946 372,702 578,936

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2019 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

Switzerland corporate tax reform was approved by public referendum in May 2019 and enacted in October 2019. Accordingly, the Company expects to record an income tax benefit of approximately $20 to $220 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to an increase in certain Switzerland deferred tax assets resulting from enactment of Switzerland federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform. The Company is evaluating transitional measures in Switzerland tax law that may affect the overall increase in deferred tax assets. The income tax benefit from the increase is expected to be a pro forma adjustment in fiscal 2019 as it will not be reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.06 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 28, 2019.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not other significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2019 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

