Nasdaq Riga decided on October 30, 2019 to suspend trading with AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with the start of November 1, 2019 trading session. The decision was made based on the request of the company, asking to suspend the trading in its shares due to the two extraordinary shareholders meetings planned on November 1, 2019. The decision to resume trading will be announced separately.