Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RBSQ ISIN: GB00B3DGH821 Ticker-Symbol: DL1C 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
09:07 Uhr
1,518 Euro
-0,597
-28,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DE LA RUE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DE LA RUE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,718
1,796
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DE LA RUE
DE LA RUE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DE LA RUE PLC1,518-28,23 %