Stillcanna Inc.: Stillcanna Strengthens Polish Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTCPK:SCNNF)(CSE:STIL)(FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired two additional team members for the Company's NEXUS extraction facility in Poland. Mr. Kazimierz Malik as General Manager and Mr. Piotr Bawiec, as Quality Assurance Manager.

Mr. Malik, now General Manager of the extraction facility, brings over 30 years of business administration experience, including the management of a network of medical clinics. Mr. Malik, a former professor at the University of Zielona Gora in Poland holds a Master's Degree in philosophy and sociology. From daily logistical planning and oversight to production implementation and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) s', Mr. Malik will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the NEXUS facility.

Mr. Piotr Bawiec has his pharmaceutical Masters Degree and is completing his doctorate in specific molecule analysis. He is a published researcher in Pharmacy and Medical Sciences dealing with specific trace molecules in various food products. Mr. Bawiec, the Quality Assurance Manager of the NEXUS facility will be focused on quality control and product testing throughout the extraction process.

"We continue to attract strong team members for Stillcanna and our Polish operations," pointed out Jason Dussault CEO of Stillcanna. "You can't expect to achieve great things without great people, I feel we just recruited yet another two. We welcome Piotr and Kazimierz to the Stillcanna family and we look forward to their contributions in meeting our milestones both today and in the future."

About Stillcanna Inc .

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on the large scale manufacturing of CBD in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly Biosciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, a multi-generational hemp agricultural firm that is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

