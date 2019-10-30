-- Companies Combine Best-in-Class Product Lines for Next-Generation Sequencing --

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and MGI International Sales Co., Limited (MGI), a subsidiary of global genomics leader BGI Group, today announced a co-marketing agreement for Twist Bioscience's target enrichment product line in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, the two companies are making Twist catalog and custom products available on the MGI platform. MGI and Twist will market and promote Twist Bioscience's target enrichment product line including the Twist Human Core Exome Kit, Twist Custom Panels, Twist Mouse Exome, Twist RefSeq, Twist Universal Blockers and Twist Fast Hybridization and Wash Kit that is specifically formatted to work with MGI's DNBSEQ sequencers, with the appropriate MGI-compatible products.

"This agreement brings together our best-in-class target enrichment products and MGI's high quality cost effective PCR-free sequencing solution, creating a combined platform to embrace the rapidly expanding markets in Asia Pacific and Europe," said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. "It supports the expansion of our geographic footprint and brings premium target enrichment products to MGI's customer base, allowing them to experience exceptional enrichment uniformity, custom panel enablement and optimal performance."

"This important collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies and provides an opportunity to extend our capabilities and advanced sequencing technology for our customers working in cancer, neurology, autoimmune disease and other genomic applications," said Duncan Yu, president of MGI. "Demand is growing for our DNBSEQ platform with its high accuracy, affordability and applications within the marketplace. We look forward to a continued expansion of our offerings with leading products like the Twist target enrichment solution specifically formatted for our platform."

About MGI

MGI, a subsidiary of BGI Group, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI produces sequencing instruments, reagents, equipment and related products to support life science research, agriculture, medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers, and its multi-omics platforms include sequencing, mass spectrometry, medical imaging and laboratory automation. Providing real-time, comprehensive, life-long solutions, its vision is to enable effective and affordable healthcare solutions for all.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience's patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience's proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience's business in general, see Twist Bioscience's risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All Twist Bioscience products are Research Use Only.

