

Officiating at the expo opening ceremony were Wong Kam-sing, Secretary for the Environment of the HKSAR (3rd from R, front row); Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC (4th from R, front row); Stanley Wong, Chairman, Advisory Council on the Environment (4th from L, front row); and Johannes Moeller, Director Brand Management & Brand Development Technology, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH (3rd from L, front row).



The expo's Green Transportation zone showcases the latest green transportation products and solutions.



The Greater Bay Area zone is one of the highlight zones of the expo, gathering related companies and industries from all Greater Bay Area cities. A ceremony to mark the launch of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Environmental Industry Alliance was held today, with environmental industry alliance representatives from Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao signing a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen ties between green industries in the Greater Bay Area.

HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 14th edition of Eco Expo Asia, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo. The four-day expo runs from 30 October to 2 November and features over 300 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, creating a quality marketplace through which industry players can capture the latest green opportunities. The final day of the expo will open to the public to promote waste-reduction awareness.At the expo opening ceremony held this morning, HKTDC Acting Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: "This year's Eco Expo Asia aims to bring together the latest environmental technologies from around the world, helping the industry to explore green business opportunities while encouraging the development of a low-carbon economy and greener lifestyles. This year's fair embraces the theme 'Less Carbon, Less Waste - Green Innovation' and our goal is to push more industries to adopt innovative green technologies and pick up the pace for sustainable development."Ten Thematic Zones cover a range of green industriesTen thematic zones have been set up at this year's expo, including Eco-friendly Products, Air Quality, Water Treatment and Quality Management, the Greater Bay Area zone, Eco Excellence, Green Building and Energy Efficiency, Green Transportation, Waste Management and Recycling, Testing, Analysis and Certification, and the Startup zone. Together they present a comprehensive range of green products and technologies to foster industry exchange and facilitate buyers' sourcing.The thematic zones have received strong support from numerous local and international companies. The expo features large-scale environmental protection facility companies such as the Baguio Green Group, SUEZ NWS and the Keppel Seghers-Zhenhua Joint Venture in the Waste Management and Recycling zone, while leading energy services companies such as CLP and China Resources Power feature in the Green Building and Energy Efficiency zone. Co-originated by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Pavilion welcomes Dunwell VMAT, Veolia Environmental Services China, the Hongkong Electric Company and several other organisations, featuring waste-reduction, energy-saving, waste management and recycling products, as well as water treatment and quality management products and technologies. The pavilion hosts a total of 43 exhibitors.Groups from Macao, Mainland China's Guangdong, Foshan, Hunan, Zhaoqing and Shenzhen, as well as first-time participant Guangxi, also from the mainland, will join 13 pavilions to showcase the latest green technologies. Groups from overseas markets exhibiting at the event include Austria, Canada, the Europe and Switzerland. The HKTDC has organised over 80 buying missions, comprising around 2,200 buyers, to visit and source at the fair. Various public organisations, listed companies, real estate developers and property management companies will also be present, strengthening on-site cooperation to help industry players seize new business opportunities.Green Transportation zone: responding to the latest policy addressIn the latest policy address by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), new initiatives were announced related to green transportation, including the government's HK$2 billion pilot subsidy scheme to promote the installation of electric vehicle charging points in the car parks of existing private residential buildings. This is expected to provide about 60,000 parking spaces over a three-year period. The expo features the Green Transportation zone to showcase the latest green transportation products and solutions, including CGN New Energy Technology's EVACL Series floor-standing electric vehicle AC charger (Booth: 3-F29), suitable for charging at parking lots in residential buildings, shopping malls, and commercial areas; Hong Kong EV Power's new electric vehicle (EV) charging solution (Booth: 3-E30) that provides EV chargers and accessories; and E Tech Dynamic Technology's recently released FAW VERTEC 5.5-ton electric truck, a 100%-electric vehicle with zero exhaust emissions that has already received approval to launch in Hong Kong from the Transport Department of the HKSAR.Visitors to the expo can participate in a test drive or test ride of the vehicle. To register, please visit the expo's website (https://reurl.cc/b67RAy) or sign-up on-site. A Green Transportation Forum will be held on-site, where experts will share the latest technologies for EV charging systems and help industry players get a better understanding of developments in the area of green transportation.Greater Bay Area: facilitating cooperation among green industriesThe Greater Bay Area zone returns following a successful launch in 2018, gathering close to 100 related companies and industries from all the Greater Bay Area cities. Among the broad range of exhibits, Guangdong Proudly New Material Technology Corp showcases its water-soluble material, membrane and products (Booth: 6-B02), which have been trialled by the Hospital Authority in Hong Kong. A ceremony to mark the launch of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Environmental Industry Alliance was held today, with environmental industry alliance representatives from Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao signing a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen ties between green industries in the Greater Bay Area.Startup zone: showcasing creative force of local green enterprisesThe expo's Startup zone is showcasing inspiring products and technologies from 18 start-ups to global buyers, showcasing Hong Kong's creative force. Interesting products on display include WOOFAA's Smart Algal Oxygen Bar (Booth: 3-X02), Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Network's vehicle and apartment-suitable EO Genius EV Charging Station (Booth: 3-X08), as well as Watch Water Group Philippines' RedOxy-3C (Booth: 3-X01), which can treat heavily contaminated lakes and rivers. A Startup Forum will be held during the expo to allow start-ups to introduce their products, technologies and business ideas.Eco Asia Conference: industry leaders explore green opportunitiesThe Eco Asia Conference runs concurrently with the expo from 30 October to 1 November, bringing together business leaders from various countries and regions to exchange insights on a range of environmental issues. A representative from TUV Rheinland Group will talk about cleaner production in the textile industry, while an expert from Australia will examine the management of water resources in sustainable cities. A representative from ALBA Integrated Waste Solutions (Hong Kong) will discuss how the WEEE Park treatment and recycling facility is helping Hong Kong to move towards a circular economy, and the Hong Kong Green Building Council will share details on the retro-commissioning of buildings in the Greater Bay Area.Theme days at Eco Expo AsiaEach of the four days of the expo features a different theme. The first day's theme is "Age of Waste-reduction", followed by "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area" on 31 October, "Eco-cities and Green Buildings" on 1 November and "Low-carbon Lifestyle" on 2 November, which is also Public Day. A series of related forums, seminars and networking receptions will help participants build connections and expand their business networks. Full details of expo events can be found at https://bit.ly/2fX0Bo5.Public Day promotes green living with green workshops and Green MartEco Expo Asia will open its doors to the public on the last day of the fair (2 November) to promote green living, with visitors able to participate in a range of themed forums as well as green workshops where they can learn to make various eco-friendly items. At the Green Mart, visitors can buy environmentally friendly products such as reusable cloths, made from natural Tasmania beeswax, from exhibitor Slowood (Booth: 3-SG03). Plant Right Now has lined up local organic farms and local communities to offer a wide variety of local organic fruits and vegetables at the expo, helping to bringing green concepts into people's daily lives. For more Green Mart products, please visit http://bit.ly/2WnvdA3e-Badge helps to reduce wasteThe HKTDC has once again embraced green concepts that help to limit the environmental impact of the expo. Buyers and exhibitors alike can get the environmentally friendly e-Badge from the HKTDC Marketplace mobile app after registering for the event. When entering the fairground, buyers can simply enable the Bluetooth function on their mobile device to obtain a "green tick" on the e-Badge and show it to staff for seamless fairground access. The mobile app's e-Business Card function, meanwhile, allows buyers and exhibitors to exchange electronic business cards and contact information through QR codes, helping to strengthen business connections. The fair catalogue has been replaced by a digital version this year, offering a more convenient and comprehensive fair experience and reducing paper waste at the same time.The HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo runs at AsiaWorld-Expo from 29 October to 1 November with more than 400 exhibitors showcasing new lighting products, while the HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) is held from 27 to 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. These concurrent events help to create greater synergies and a quality marketplace for global buyers.A free shuttle bus service is available between the two venues and other locations in the city throughout the fair period. 