Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHHG ISIN: US90353T1007 Ticker-Symbol: UT8 
Tradegate
30.10.19
13:10 Uhr
28,985 Euro
-0,170
-0,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,025
29,120
14:04
29,030
29,145
14:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATHANS FAMOUS
NATHANS FAMOUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATHANS FAMOUS INC67,00+2,29 %
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC28,985-0,58 %