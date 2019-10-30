Third-Party Apps to Offer More Ways for Customers to Enjoy the Flavor of New York

Jericho, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Nathan's Famous, the American tradition serving New York flavors for more than 100 years, announces today the launch of digital ordering and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. For the first time since the brand's inception, customers now have the ability to order Nathan's Famous at participating restaurants via their preferred their-party mobile app or online and have their favorite hot dogs, burgers, heroes and fries delivered directly to their door.





For its customers, offering delivery through digital ordering allows Nathan's to reach them where they live, work and play, offering convenience and filling a demand for more off-premise offerings in all day parts. For the restaurant, it provides a new incremental revenue opportunity. Utilizing Ordermark to facilitate all three platforms, Nathan's piloted the technology in three locations. Those locations saw an increase of more than $24,000 in total sales processed in one month.

"In 2019, we set out to modernize this 103-year-old brand, and it's exciting for us to continue its legacy of offering New York's finest to every fan across the nation," states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "Our hot dogs and fries are famous, and we know there is demand year-round both instore and off-premise, but the figures that came from our pilot proved the need to roll this out to our franchisees. We're really excited for the future of Nathan's, including new menu items launching in the coming months, all of which will be available to customers via online or mobile ordering and delivery."

Fans of Nathan's Famous can find and order from their favorite store on the DoorDash, Postmates or Uber Eats app starting now. To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit https://nathansfamous.com.

About Nathan's Famous:

Nathan's Famous products are currently sold in more than 78,000 retail and foodservice locations and are available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Cayman Islands, and in 16 foreign countries. Nathan's products are available in arenas and stadiums all over the country, movie theaters, colleges and universities, travel plazas, amusement parks, casinos, and hotels. For more information about Nathan's Famous, please visit www.nathansfamous.com or www.facebook.com/nathansfamous.

