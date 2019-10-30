Airtame offers a wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to instantly display content from any personal device to any shared screen. The platform is used to promote interactivity and collaboration in meetings, presentations and classroom settings, as well as for digital signage in retail stores, corporate environments, conference facilities, hotels, and other venues. Airtame was launched in 2014 and has grown into a company with 100+ people, and with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Budapest.

Company: Airtame Headquarters Address: Kuglegaarden 17 Copenhagen 1434 Denmark Main Telephone: +45 31 661 663 Website: https://www.airtame.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Hardware Key Executives: Chief Experience Officer: Martin Stockfleth Larsen Public Relations Contact: Sophie Brown Email: sophie.brown@airtame.com

