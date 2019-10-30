Airtame offers a wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to instantly display content from any personal device to any shared screen. The platform is used to promote interactivity and collaboration in meetings, presentations and classroom settings, as well as for digital signage in retail stores, corporate environments, conference facilities, hotels, and other venues. Airtame was launched in 2014 and has grown into a company with 100+ people, and with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Budapest.
Company:
Airtame
Headquarters Address:
Kuglegaarden 17
Copenhagen 1434
Denmark
Main Telephone:
+45 31 661 663
Website:
https://www.airtame.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Hardware
Key Executives:
Chief Experience Officer: Martin Stockfleth Larsen
Public Relations
Contact:
Sophie Brown
Email:
sophie.brown@airtame.com
