Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTJ6 ISIN: CA02090B1022 Ticker-Symbol: 2AN 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
08:18 Uhr
0,083 Euro
-0,010
-10,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTERNATE HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTERNATE HEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,109
0,130
15:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTERNATE HEALTH
ALTERNATE HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTERNATE HEALTH CORP0,083-10,75 %