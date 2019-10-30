DNA Payments (DNA), the ambitious new entrant to the UK payments market, has acquired CR7 Services (CR7), the fast growing, UK-based payment solutions provider. Advised by Proskauer Rose LLP and PwC LLP, the transaction marks DNA's first acquisition as it looks to expand.

Since being established in 2014, CR7 has grown substantially by providing UK retailers with sophisticated, secure and reliable payment acceptance solutions. CR7 has deployed c. 36,000 terminals within the UK market to date via its two operating companies Optomany 123Send and provides short-term hire via 123 Hire Limited. Optomany is an innovative payment acceptance solution provider delivering the very latest in payment acceptance solutions for all types of retailers, and 123Send and 123 Hire are two of the most trusted providers of card payment solutions focusing on small and micro retailers.

DNA Payments' vision started over two years ago. Having worked within large corporate and financial organisations, DNA team sensed the need for change. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to the UK business owner, DNA wants to make payments fair and simple.

Following the acquisition, DNA will welcome the CR7 team, including CEO Adrian Wilding, into the DNA group.

"We are very excited by this acquisition. We are extremely proud with what we've achieved in just a few short years and we were ready for the next stage of accelerated growth" explains CR7 Services CEO, Adrian Wilding. "DNA brings with it the talents of its operating board, its experience in payments, and has confirmed its commitment to our independence of operation. We believe DNA Payments is the perfect choice to take CR7 Services Group to the next stage in our journey

LivingBridge, the outgoing lead investors in CR7 also said;

"We are delighted to have worked with the CR7 team as they've grown the business over the last five years, and we wish them well as part of DNA Payments for the next stage of their journey."

Mark Turner, LivingBridge

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments Limited is a new entrant to the payments market. DNA's team consists of highly proficient people who have worked with payment and banking systems for more than 20 years. We are working hard to make our services friendly and easy to understand. DNA Payments is committed to build a transparent business model, so that customers can easily track their money at each stage whilst it is being processed through the use of fast and efficient technology. DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 for the provision of payment services.

About CR7 Services

The CR7 Services Group is an innovative payment solution provider operating in the UK. Consisting of Optomany (www.optomany.com), 123Send (www.123send,net) and the 123Hire brands, they specialise in omnichannel payment processing technology, delivering innovative, reliable and secure solutions to the retail sector across all channels. Accepting all major payment schemes and certified by all major UK acquirers, their solutions can operate as stand-alone payment systems and as an integrated part of retailers' point of sale or e-commerce platforms. They offer a full range of solutions for cardholder present, cardholder not present and e-commerce environments, as well as a broad selection of value-added services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005571/en/

Contacts:

Scott Weddell

scott@dnapayments.com

+44 (0) 7788 262968