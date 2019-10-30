A study from Sweden seeks to consider how PV could be sympathetically installed on historic buildings. The researchers propose a target-based approach for assessing panel visibility.Although polls regularly indicate huge public support for solar power, the issue of installing potentially unsightly panels on historic structures is an emotive one. A study produced by academics from Sweden's Uppsala University and architectural consultancy Gitter Consult AB has sought to establish when it is appropriate to install solar on historic buildings and how to do so with minimum visual impact. In the paper ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...