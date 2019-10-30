Registration for Navis Carrier and Vessel Solution's Customer Conference EMEA in Hamburg is open

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance, today announced that registration is open for the Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions (NCVS) Customer Conference EMEA. The one-day customer and user event will be held on December 3, 2019, at the Empire Riverside Hotel in Hamburg. Following the event's theme, "Framing Interconnectivity," attendees can expect to participate in collaborative workshops, best practice breakout sessions and panel discussions that focus on bringing end-to-end ecosystem-thinking to maturity by framing the standardization and digitalization of today's information flow and task-oriented interoperability challenges.

Access, usage and exchange of data are essential for economic growth and in today's digital economy, the impact from effective data flows is on the rise. Conference attendees will explore workflows and information exchange related to cargo and vessel data for vessel planning at liner operators, terminals and ship managers. They will also discuss the visibility and accessibility of information needed from the MACS3 loading computer such as stability and strength, dangerous goods and lashing information and how interoperable value can be created through standardization. Furthermore, best practice breakout sessions will cover the impact of the latest regulations regarding environment and safety on vessel and cargo performance.

Conference attendees can look forward to being inspired by futurist and author, K D Adamson, who will share her passion and insights in her keynote speech 'Back to the Future'. Her energetic presentation will offer a visionary perspective on the impact of global megatrends, emerging technologies and new generational mindsets and how they will radically transform the shipping industry in the years ahead. K D Adamson will nail down strategic global economic, business and technology context for the rapid changes ship operators are experiencing and will give valuable insight on how to embrace new digital visions and transformations.

"In a world generating 300 exabytes of data, and counting businesses are at a crossroads," says K D Adamson. "Those who standardize, simplify, secure and share will be part of new ecosystems which anticipate the intersections of disruptive trends and technologies, and go on to create substantial new value. It's great to work with Navis to develop that ecosystem-thinking and shape the industry of the future."

"At our previous customer conferences, we introduced the idea of the ecosystem-thinking a vessel data-centric approach connecting maritime stakeholders based on their shared interest in operational vessel and cargo data within the Navis product portfolio to our customers. As a result, we launched the MACS3 API Services enabling users to integrate key loading computer calculation results into their operations. At this year's EMEA conference, we are excited to go a step further and work with our customers to frame this interconnectivity in more detail on an interoperable level," said Selke Eichler, Director Global Services at Navis' Carrier and Vessel Solutions unit. "The discussions will follow the principles of standardization, simplification, and sharing of critical data. Navis is playing a transformational role in shaping this process within the industry and the conference is a great opportunity to address how stakeholders can establish a shift in mindset in their own organizations."

For more information and to register for the conference please visit https://www.navis.com/en/ncvs-customer-conference/

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity, and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 13,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Contacts:

Steffi Karsten

Navis Carrier Vessel Solutions

T+49 40 830 33 256

steffi.karsten@navis.com



Geena Pandolfi

Affect

T+1 212 398 9680

gpandolfi@affect.com