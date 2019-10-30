The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 November 2019. ISIN: DK0061068624 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Better World ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Formuepleje Better World Environmental Leaders ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIBW ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: FPIBWEL ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 160771 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743917