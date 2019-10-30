Appian Corporation: Low-code50 "Top 10" Ranking Announced

Full Low-code50 influencer study now available on LowCode.com

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 30, 2019, including the "Top 10" ranking of industry influencers, is now available at LowCode.com. In addition to the study and thought-leader profiles, the new LowCode.com site provides educational resources for the growing low-code community, including industry news, white papers, reports, and an ROI Calculator for assessing the return-on-investment for your low-code project.



Gartner predicts that by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.1 Until now, organizations had to code applications from scratch or buy off-the-shelf packaged applications and customize them to support their unique business needs. Low-code offers a superior third option: the speed of a packaged application, the personalization of custom development, and the power to support even the most complex enterprise use cases.

The Low-code50 Studyidentifies the most influential thought leaders informing and guiding the low-code application development market conversation. The research recognizes thought leaders who advise and educate, based on criteria such as market reach, expertise, peer citations, and more.

The categories of influencers include Academics, Analysts, Journalists, Enterprise & Government Users, Consultants & Systems Integrators, and Technology Vendors. The "Top 10" ranking shows representation from most of the categories. The Low-code50 Study was commissioned by Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) and independently-researched and created by Influencer50, Inc.

LowCode.comexists to help IT and business people understand what low-code is, what benefits it delivers, and how it can best be used and governed across the enterprise. Visitors to the site can subscribe to the LowCode.com Newsletter to receive news and expert commentary on technology, culture and strategy to provoke thinking and insights about all things low-code.

For more information on low-code development and the Low-code50, visit LowCode.com.

