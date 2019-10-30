Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend 2019 Private Practice Show

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced it will attend the Private Practice Section ("PPS") Annual Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida held October 30 to November 2, 2019.

The annual PPS meeting draws more than 1,200 attendees in a week full of educational and networking opportunities. The four-day convention boasts more than 150 exhibitors, and is recognized as a premiere exhibition for private practice physical therapy. Dynatronics will be exhibiting at booth #815 and #817.

"We look forward to attending this year's conference and showcasing our Solaris Plus, ThermoStim™ Probe, Tri-Wave Light, enPuls Radial Shockwave, and our new Hi/Lo Torque Table," explained Brian Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics. "These products provide us with a competitive advantage and differentiate Dynatronics in the market. We are pleased to provide these best-in-class products to the physical therapy profession."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

