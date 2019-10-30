Frelii, Inc.: Frelii Announces Shareholder Update

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Frelii, Inc. (OTC PINK:FRLI) ("Frelii" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company working to commercialize its patent-pending DNA gene sequencing artificial intelligence technology, announced today an update to shareholders regarding technology and marketing advancements.

Frelii's CEO, Ian Jenkins stated, "Over the past year, through the diligence of our development team, led by respected industry leader Jayson Uffens, the Company has successfully navigated a variety of challenges, resulting in critical enhancements to our technology offering. In conjunction with our strategic marketing efforts to solidify numerous revenue verticals, we believe the Company is well positioned to execute a multifaceted growth strategy designed to build long-term shareholder value."

Technology

The Company utilizes artificial intelligence and whole genome analysis to increase patient outcomes and reduce direct costs. In the last year, the Company has significantly reduced the amount of time required to analyze 3.2 billion DNA data points to under five minutes. The same analysis process previously required over 166 hours to complete.

This resulting refinement is expected to enable the Company to expedite the servicing of its diverse marketing channels and facilitate scalable growth earlier than had previously been expected.

Marketing

The Company expects its partnership with Optivida Health and GATC Canna to solidify the technology offering's two initial verticals:

- As a medical cannabis reference tool, working through physicians to effectively highlight risk factors, optimally match plant strains to each individual and provide the basis for accurate dosing recommendations; and

- As a general health & wellness tool, providing a multitude of product recommendations based specifically on the results of DNA analysis.

Additionally, the Company is evaluating strategies to expand its technology outside of the United States, initially in Canada, a jurisdiction that has legalized cannabis use across all provinces and territories. To that end, earlier this year the Company announced that it has incorporated a Canadian subsidiary, Frelii Canada Inc, and opened an office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

"I want to personally thank our executive team and staff for their tremendous efforts, in addition to our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support", Jenkins concluded, "This support has contributed greatly to the Company's bright future, which we plan to be driven by a diverse stable of applications leveraging our patent-pending technology."

About Frelii Inc.

Frelii Inc. is a biotechnology company utilizing human DNA gene sequencing and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess more than 3.2 billion markers on the human genome. The resulting data provides valuable insight into an individual's DNA which are aligned and leveraged against its AI as a means of creating a robust data platform for use by a variety of sectors, including Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Medical Cannabis and Pharmaceutical.

