Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") on December 2, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders and management will be meeting to review and discuss the following:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019, and the report of the auditors thereon;

to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

to appoint McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration;

to consider and, if deemed appropriate, to approve an amendment to the Company's "fixed" stock option plan ("the Amended Plan") to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance under the plan; and amend the cancellation of vested options from 90 days following termination or resignation to coincide with the expiration upon issuance;

to consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass a special resolution, the full text of which is set out in the Circular authorizing the directors of the Company to amend the Company's Articles of Incorporation to consolidate the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares by a ratio of up to 10:1 at the discretion of the board of directors, as more fully described in the section of the Circular entitled "Matters to Be Acted Upon At the Meeting - Stock Consolidation"; and

to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Similar to the AGM's of prior years, most of Beleave's senior management team will be in attendance to meet with shareholders and answer questions.

Right to Attend Notification

The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting is the close of business on October 28, 2019 (the "Record Date"). Only shareholders whose names have been entered in the applicable register of Shareholders as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

Those shareholders of record will be included in the list of Shareholders prepared as at the Record Date and will be entitled to vote the Common Shares recorded therein at the Meeting.

Annual General Meeting Details

Date: December 2, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Bennett Jones LLP, 1 First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

