Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M95J ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 Ticker-Symbol: RDEB 
Tradegate
30.10.19
13:32 Uhr
21,570 Euro
+0,070
+0,33 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RELX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,640
21,650
14:45
21,600
21,990
14:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELX PLC
RELX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELX PLC21,570+0,33 %