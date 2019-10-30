Web Presence: PETA Vanguard Society Member Reichen Kuhl Celebrates New Bill Banning Fur Sales in California

Reichen Kuhl has been a longtime supporter of animal rights and organizations like PETA that make real change in the fight against animal abuse around the world. Earlier this month, Kuhl commended a bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that makes it illegal to sell fur in the state of California

PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Vegan and animal rights activist Reichen Kuhl has for years championed the better treatment of animals, especially in the food and fashion industries. For his efforts, PETA awarded Kuhl with the Vanguard Society Member title, which allows him a stronger international platform to speak out against animal abuse.

Reichen Kuhl has witnessed how corporations exploit animals for their own benefit, such as using their pelts for fur and butchering animals for food. He's condemned the maltreatment that's at the core of these industries and often speaks up about the cruel methods used, which has earned him much respect in the Vanguard and Augustus Societies of PETA.

Recently, Reichen Kuhl celebrated a bill that was signed earlier this month by Governor Newsom, which bans fur sales in the state of California as well as ban the hunting of wildcats for "sport." Today, California is the only state that prohibits the sale and manufacture of new fur products, thanks to the efforts of Governor Newsom. In addition to this bill, he also signed a new law that prohibits the hunting of bobcats in California and bans the use of certain wild animals in circuses.

"I applaud this new law making California the first major government in the world to completely ban the sale of fur," says Reichen Kuhl. "All animals on this planet need protection from the human race who widely think nothing of torturing and maiming animals in the name of fashion, food, or "science", and this is an amazing victory for so many of them."

The new California law makes it illegal to manufacture, sell or distribute a fur product in clothing, handbags, shoes, slippers, hats, or key chains. There are also civil penalties for violating the law though there are a few exceptions, including the use of fur products for religious purposes and taxidermy.

The Humane Society of the United States claims that each year the fur industry forces millions of animals to suffer cruel holding methods before being brutally butchered for their pelts. The new law will help ensure that fewer animals undergo cruel treatment and aims to encourage other states to adopt similar rulings. Hawaii and New York have already introduced similar legislation, and may soon follow Newsom's lead by enacting stricter enforcements. The California law will officially go into effect in January 2023.

Partnering with PETA, the most impactful animal rights organization in the world, Reichen Kuhl is able to spread awareness about cruel practices and gain the attention of leaders like Governor Gavin Newsom who are capable of enacting change.

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.

