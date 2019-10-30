A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on smart packaging: the next big thing in the pharma industry. This article covers

The key transformations in the pharmaceutical industry

Benefits of smart packaging in the pharma industry

"In the next few years, the global pharmaceutical industry will be driven by safety concerns and the ability of products to fit in the loop of connectivity and communication. Smart labels, QR scanning, brand protection, and identification are some of the aspects that indicate that smart packaging industry needs to evolve constantly to serve all product-shipping business verticals," says a packaging industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Temperature control

If medicines are not stored at the right temperature, it can not only lead to product damage but can also prove to be dangerous for consumption. Smart packaging solutions allow pharmaceutical companies to create labels informing about a product's temperature during the shipping process and storage.

Adhering to medication

Smart packaging for pharma products is a great way of reminding patients about adhering to the prescription. NFC tags used in smart packaging provide patients with enough information so that they know they are using the drug as intended. The information is often delivered in an interactive way on the patient's smartphones, for instance via video.

Stock control

Smart packaging will be beneficial for pharma companies to keep tabs on their stock and manage their inventory levels better. The sensors in smart packaging allow companies to check the stock level available with them and adjust the production and supply accordingly to prevent situations of understocking or overstocking.

Enhances clinical trials

Smart packaging solutions for clinical trials are largely focused on patient compliance and engagement. Smart packaging notifies the patients to take their medicine on time and records the exact time at which the medicine was consumed.

