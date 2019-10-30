Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 Ticker-Symbol: FRLN 
Tradegate
30.10.19
13:20 Uhr
9,580 Euro
+0,070
+0,74 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,550
9,710
15:53
9,585
9,700
15:53
30.10.2019 | 15:05
(129 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Extension of Senior Unsecured revolving $275.0 Million Credit Facility to May 2021

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline") (NYSE: FRO) today announces that it has extended the terms of its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $275.0 million with an affiliate of Hemen Holding Ltd. by 6 months to May 2021.

October 30, 2019
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)