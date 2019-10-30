Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Arcutis Announces Addition of Three Senior Executives to Management Team

Additions enhance corporate expertise across multiple functional areas, including Commercial, Biometrics and Medical Affairs, as Company advances multiple potential best-in-class dermatology development programs, including entering into planned Phase 3 clinical trials in the first half of 2020 for its lead program, ARQ-151

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Arcutis), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced the addition of three senior biopharmaceutical executives to the Company's management team:

Kenneth A. Lock, Chief Commercial Officer

Lynn Navale, Vice President, Biometrics

Frank Pompilio, Vice President, Medical Affairs

Frank Watanabe, Arcutis' President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ken, Lynn and Frank to the team. Their three roles are critical as we advance our multiple development programs, most significantly, starting our anticipated Phase 3 trials of ARQ-151 in plaque psoriasis in the first half of 2020, and these three accomplished individuals add specialized expertise to our team. Combined with the institutional investor support and funding provided in our recent Series C financing, the addition of these talented leaders strengthens our ability to successfully execute on our founding mission - to develop potential best-in-class product candidates that address unmet medical needs in immuno-dermatology."

Ken Lock joins the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. He brings over 23 years of global biopharmaceutical commercialization experience, most recently as Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at Gilead Sciences, concurrently leading the Inflammation and Pulmonary Hypertension U.S. commercial franchises. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lock also held key sales and marketing leadership roles at Amgen, Inc., including leading the U.S. marketing of Enbrel to dermatologists.

Lynn Navale joins the Company as Vice President, Biometrics. She brings 20 years of clinical biostatistics, statistical programming and data management expertise, most recently as Vice President of Biometrics at Kite Pharma, where she led the biometrics team responsible for the successful regulatory submissions for Yescarta in both the United States and Europe.

Frank Pompilio, Pharm.D., joins the Company as Vice President, Medical Affairs. He brings over 23 years of experience in medical and scientific affairs, most recently as Vice President, Medical Affairs at Mannkind Corporation. Earlier in his career, Dr. Pompilio led the U.S. medical affairs team for Enbrel at Amgen, Inc.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing two novel compounds (ARQ-151 and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Contact:

John W. Smither

Chief Financial Officer

jsmither@arcutis.com

Investors and Media:

Derek Cole

720.785.4497

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

SOURCE: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564648/Arcutis-Announces-Addition-of-Three-Senior-Executives-to-Management-Team