Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Criteo CFO Interview - Q3 2019 Results (Video)

PARIS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo, the advertising platform for the open Internet, has just announced its third quarter 2019 results. CFO Benoit Fouilland comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-q3-2019-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

  • Exciting News
  • Q3 Performance
  • New Solutions
  • Retargeting Business
  • Strategy

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com


