Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
WKN: 764940 ISIN: IT0003188064 Ticker-Symbol: 0I6 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
09:15 Uhr
15,720 Euro
+0,090
+0,58 %
BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Negotiations between Banca IFIS and Credito Fondiario ended

PRESS RELEASE

Negotiations between Banca IFIS and Credito Fondiario ended

Mestre (Venice), 30 October 2019 - Banca IFIS S.p.A's Board of Directors has decided today to permanently end negotiations with Credito Fondiario and therefore not to move on to the due diligence stage, due to the difficulties encountered in defining a negotiated agreement satisfactory for both parties in terms of governance.

"The Non-Performing Loans market continues to be of strategic importance for Banca IFIS - explained Luciano Colombini, Banca IFIS's CEO - Our aim is to maintain the right conditions in order to continue generating value in the future, also in light of the evolving regulatory context, investing both in the acquisition of portfolios and in the activity of servicing".

Attachment

  • 20191030_Negotiations between Banca IFIS and Credito Fondiario ended_ENG.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d4aa1d49-ccf2-4424-b174-d159797856e9)

