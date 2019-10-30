Designing Digitally, Inc.: Designing Digitally Wins Two 2019 GlobalTrend Awards

FRANKLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / The GlobalTrend Awards seek the best work in the marketing, video, and communications world. The competition includes 300+ categories. Each year, more than 25 international jurors evaluate work that is submitted. The awards program is open to individuals, agencies, companies, organizations, and institutions involved in producing marketing material.

Designing Digitally, Inc. (DDINC) is honored to have received 2 GlobalTrend Awards in the "Social Media Marketing/Communications" and "Branded Content" categories of the competition. DDINC strives to creatively innovate, not only in their eLearning solutions but in their marketing efforts as well. Marketing Coordinator Brittany St.Clair and Interactive Graphic Designer Kylie Settlemire work cooperatively to expand the limits of marketing endeavors, helping DDINC to stand out in their field. "I was beyond excited to receive both of these awards and it encourages us to keep testing out new ideas and approaches," says Brittany St.Clair, upon learning of the honor.

Designing Digitally's 2019 Dog Days of Summer

Category: Social Media Marketing/Communications

Sub-Category: Social Promotions & Contests

For the past 11 years at Designing Digitally, each employee has been encouraged to bring in their dogs to help maintain a happy and comfortable work environment. During the summer of 2019, Designing Digitally, Inc. launched a social media campaign for brand awareness, in addition to wanting to support the dog community. This 2019 Dog Days of Summer campaign ran from 7/12/19 - 8/20/19 and was covered on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The hashtag DDINCDogDays2019 was used to encourage audiences to share content to help spread the word. There were 11 dogs in total for the 2019 Dog Days of Summer campaign, all of which belonged to one of the Designing Digitally employees. Every dog that participated in the contest had an associated charity tied to them, which would receive a donation should they have gotten the most votes overall. Each day, one of the office dogs was featured on each social media platform and would include a little blurb about the dog and the charity they were supporting, in hopes of gaining support from our audience. After the duration of the event, there were close to 3,000 votes in total and the winning office dog was a Pug named Edgar. The foundation that was awarded the donation from Designing Digitally was the Ohio Pug Rescue. This was a great success and the company plans to continue this in the years to come.

Designing Digitally's Jack and Jill Go up the Corporate Hill eLearning Video

Category: Branded Content

Sub-Category: Training

The "Jack and Jill Go up the Corporate Hill" eLearning explainer video highlights a fictional story that follows two main characters, Jack and Jill, through their journey to achieve corporate success. As they both begin work with a new company right out of college, one employee is taught via traditional methods with an instructor, and the other with an online approach. During the video, the major differences are taught by comparing the two delivery methods and viewers are shown the various outcomes that can occur with the different training types. This video is meant to inform users of the benefits that can come with an eLearning training approach as well as the disadvantages that are often seen with classroom training. This video also serves as an example of how explainer videos can be used as a learning tool to educate employees in corporate training requirements.

About Designing Digitally, Inc.:

Designing Digitally, Inc. is an award-winning custom eLearning, Serious Games, Simulations, and Gamification development firm focused on being a catalyst for behavior changes within a corporate environment. Designing Digitally, Inc. develops custom learning solutions that are tailored to specific company needs for large corporations and government agencies all over the world.

