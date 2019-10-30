Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM16 ISIN: US92886T2015 Ticker-Symbol: V1Y 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
08:20 Uhr
8,750 Euro
-0,200
-2,23 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,900
8,950
16:18
8,900
8,950
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP8,750-2,23 %